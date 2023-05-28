Maison Freetown’s Erica Melancon Fox was stunned to learn about the battalion of African American women who helped ensure backlogged mail arrived to the front line during World War II – and that a still-living Lafayette native was among its ranks.
In 1944, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was established to clear a multi-year backlog of mail and packages that had built up in Birmingham, England, Paris and Rouen, France while en route to soldiers on the front lines. The women subscribed to the motto, “No Mail, Low Morale,” because of the detrimental impact the backlog was having on soldiers’ spirits.
The battalion, composed of 855 predominantly Black women, developed an ID card system that helped them clear the backlog of millions of pieces of mail in Birmingham in three months, half the estimated time for the job, and went on the serve a similar role in France, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History.
Among them was Lafayette native Fannie Griffin McLendon, a commissioned officer in the Women’s Army Corps.
McLendon, now 102, lives in Tempe, Arizona. After her time overseas, McLendon returned to the United States and worked briefly as a civilian, before being recruited to join the Air Force, where she retired after 20 years as a major.
For the month of June, Maison Creole de Freetown at 800 E. Vermilion St. will display an exhibit honoring the “Six Triple Eight” and McLendon.
“It’s important because it’s hidden history that many people regardless of race or gender don’t know about. It’s important to know about the many facets of our history. I feel responsible to share that information with the rest of my community. That’s always been the Maison’s mission – to share stories that don’t always get documented or highlighted, and this is a huge one,” Fox said.
The local Black history museum and cultural center will host a celebration to kick off the exhibit on June 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a flag raising, planned short parade, a screening of a documentary film about the group and food and entertainment.
The exhibition will also include video interviews with McLendon, which the Maison Freetown team is sourcing Memorial Day weekend during a visit with McLendon in Arizona.
The exhibition was created with assistance from McLendon’s niece, Lafayette resident Dianne Mouton-Allen, and Master Sergeant Elizabeth Anne Helm-Frazier, who has championed the cause of the Six Triple Eight.
While the exact details of the exhibit will remain a surprise until June 3, Fox said the aim of the exhibition space is to transport visitors to a 1940s mailroom and put people in the shoes of McLendon and her peers.
For many years, their service was overlooked. Unlike their White peers, the battalion was not welcomed with much fanfare when they returned to the United States, per the U.S. Army Center of Military History.
In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act into law. The medal is “the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,” according to the U.S. House of Representatives’s History, Art and Archives division.
McLendon is one of a handful of Six Triple Eight members still alive.
Fox said it’s important to her that Lafayette’s residents learn about and honor McLendon while she’s living. She said she was awed when she learned about McLendon and the battalion’s work from Mouton-Allen.
“[I felt] a sense of pride. Through oral history of my own family members, I knew I also had an aunt that served in the women’s auxiliary army corps. She was also a WAC veteran, but she served after WWII. It was pretty amazing to know the predecessors that opened up the door and paved the way for my aunt to be able to serve. There was very much a sense of pride that there was someone leading the charge to give opportunities to African American women to serve,” Fox said.