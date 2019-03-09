The Krewe of Bonaparte held its 47th annual “Le Bal Du Courennement” on the evening of March 4 in the Lafayette Cajundome Convention Center. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Bonaparte Loves a Parade."
Napoleon XLIII Keith Allen Dronet and Empress Josephine XLIII Julie Simon-Dronet ruled over this year’s festivities.
The American flag was presented by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette color guard, and Ramsey Holbrook sang the national anthem. The Rev. Andrew Schumacher gave a blessing. At the sound of the captain’s whistle, the krewe's crest was presented.
La Premiere of the Krewe for 2019, Denise Garon Giosa, and her husband, Thomas Allen Giosa, were then presented along with former Napoleons and Josephines.
Marquis de Lafayette, ball Captain Michael David Becnel, led the Bonaparte Parade as Courir de Mardi Gras. The king and queen then made their entrances, and took their thrones to view the parades.
Royal Duke Mark David Mouton marched as a Fourth of July Parade member, waving a large American flag. Royal Maid Diane Bernard Keogh, dressed in roses from head to toe, represented the Rose Bowl Parade.
Royal Duke Vohn Patrick Mosing was the World Series championship baseball player in his “Ticker Tape Parade,” while Royal Maid Angela Rena Cottam represented the “Disney Parade.”
Royal Duke Adam Joseph Angers portrayed the pot-of-gold-seeking Leprechaun in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A ceremonial Chinese dragon led the way for Royal Maid Abigail Ochs Payne, as the maiden for the Chinese New Year Parade.
Royal Maid Sheri Brewer Alldredge showed off her twirling talents as the Majorette, and Royal Duke Robert Andrew Edmiston appeared as the Drum Major.
Afterward, the president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, John Goulding Swift, and his wife, Jan Whitehead Swift, were presented. The maids and dukes of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association were acknowledged.
King Gabriel LXXX Dr. Thomas Joseph Montgomery and Queen Evangeline LXXX Madeline Mercer Busch were then introduced.
The monarchs toasted each other, the court and their guests. The heralds, Aubrey Claire Smith, Lillian Belle Mosing and James Henry Alldredge appeared as parade spectators.
The Second Line Grand March followed. The Jordan Khan Orchestra, of Dallas, provided music for the evening. Rebecca Landry directed the tableau. The stage and royal costumes were designed by Ted Viator and constructed by Viator and Associates Inc.