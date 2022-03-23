The annual Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Ball was held on March 1, Mardi Gras night, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. King Gabriel LXXXII Dr. James Bienvenu invited all to revel in the last few moments of the historic carnival season with pageantry, dancing, and merriment. At his side, Queen Evangeline LXXXII Olivia Pharr and Queen Evangeline LXXXIII Meghan Colomb, accompanied by twenty maids to her majesties. Yes, it was quite a substantial amount of royalty in one room, but the Krewe of Gabriel pulled it off with elegance and style. The refined presentation went smoothly and put everyone in the mood for some dancing at the ball afterward. The King, and both Queens looked stunning in gold and white as they held court for the very last time. Congratulations to all of this year’s participants who made this Mardi Gras one to remember. We want to say a special thank you to the krewe, the Pharr, Colomb and Bienvenu families for making sure we did not miss a thing. Now, it’s time for some rest and relaxation. C’est tout fini!
Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Assoc. Grand Ball completes Carnival Season
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments