If you have ever attended the Krewe of Apollo’s annual Mardi Gras ball, then you know how creative, irreverent, and entertaining it is. This year’s Bal Masque XLV was held on Feb. 12 at the Cajundome Convention Center. The theme of the ball was SCORE!, meaning if you can play it, you can win it. Apollo did indeed win this one with a sold-out crowd and thousands of adoring fans watching the over-the-top, Vegas-style production that only this krewe can pull off. King Apollo XLV Mark Maras and Queen Garry Breaux reigned over the festivities in royal blue and purple costumes with splendid gold mantles. King and Queen Apollo 2020, David Daquin and Giulia Valentine, also made their former royalty appearance Saturday because the ball was canceled last year. The dancing numbers scored another hit with perfect 10 Ted Viator leading the way. Thanks to Ted, we had a front-row seat to all the action. We can’t say thank you enough Apollo; you are a Top 10 hit with us!
The Mystic Krewe of Apollo scores a hit with Bal Masque XLV
Kris Wartelle
