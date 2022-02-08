The mystical women’s carnival krewe of Attakapas marked 54 years of Mardi Gras revelry with its annual ball on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Frem Boustany Convention Center. The elements of fire, water and sun were represented by the ladies (who are never seen unmasked) dancing to electrifying music in a thrilling show. Attakapas is known for its vibrant and upbeat party and this year there seemed to be even more electricity in the air since the krewe’s return to the spotlight. The costumes included massive, feathered headdresses worn by the king, queen and royal maids. Family and friends celebrated the return of both the carnival season and this traditional celebration with King Lacassine LIII Michael Gibbens. Mardi Gras is indeed in full swing and Attakapas made sure to kick it off with a bang. Congratulations, ladies. Here’s to 54 more wonderful years.
Krewe of Attakapas celebrates 54 years
Kris Wartelle
