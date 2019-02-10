King Louis XXXVIII Bryant J. Bourque and Queen Anna XXXVIII Brylie Klaire Guidry ruled over the Krewe of Karencro's Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 9 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Lafayette.
Bouque, a resident of Mire, is married to Tammy Bouque, and they have two children, Colby Foreman and Hannah Duplantis, and seven grandchildren.
The queen is from Carencro and attends the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in early childhood education.
Royal maids were Grace Higginbotham, Averi Castille, Blaire Carriere and Rylie Olivier.
Royal dukes were Tommy Angelle Jr., Scotty Touchette, Chad Sonnier and Ricky Lail.