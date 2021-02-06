Mardi Gras beads lie on a table for sorting at St Michael's Special School in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Throughout the year, adult participants of St. Michael's Special School sort donated Mardi Gras beads by length and resell them to anyone. Without parades this year due to the coronavirus, St. Michael's is asking people to donate beads so they can continue to sort through next year. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)