With parades and balls canceled, the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association along with Town Square Media is offering a couple alternative ways to celebrate Carnival season.
Mardi Gras on the Geaux and Yardi Gras are two virtual contests that allow folks in Acadiana to get in on the fun, according to a prepared statement from the association, which represents dozens of Acadiana krewes.
To enter Mardi Gras on the Geaux, submit photographs depicting a float (can be a trailer, truck and/or car) decorated in festive Mardi Gras spirit, and captured in front of your favorite parade route location in the city of Lafayette.
To enter the Yardi Gras competition, submit photographs of your home or business decorated in Mardi Gras style. Individuals, groups, businesses and any organizations in the designated areas are all eligible for entry in the Yardi Gras category.
The competition opened Feb. 1 and you can enter through 5 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16.
After the deadline, a panel of celebrity judges will review the submitted photo entries and winners will be announced in each category via Facebook, Town Square Media radio stations and other social media on or before Feb. 19.
In addition to bragging rights, there will be cash prizes — $2,500 for first place in each category, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
To enter the contest, submit photographs on the Townsquare Media Stations mobile app or follow the link https://973thedawg.com/yardi-gras-and-mardi-gras-on-the-geaux-contests/
Keep in mind that Mardi Gras to Geaux entries must be photographed in front of your favorite recognizable spot along the parade route and Yardi Gras entries must provide the address location to be eligible for prizes. For any entrant who wishes to have their address posted on our Greater Southwest Facebook page and/or website for drive by viewings, express authorization and permission must be provided with the entry.