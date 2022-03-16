Hundreds gathered on Feb. 22 at the Cajundome Convention Center for the King’s Luncheon, a favorite event for family, friends and guests. This particular occasion was much anticipated. Dr. Bienvenu’s reign was years in the making. He had postponed serving as king several years ago after learning of his son’s cancer diagnosis. Then, when it was his year to take on the royal title, he had to wait almost two years as COVID derailed everyone’s Mardi Gras plans. Many said that made this year even more special and we agree. Dr. Bienvenu’s address to the crowd brought laughter and tears to his audience. He acknowledged the challenges of the past, while offering humor and inspiration for the events to come.
“It was an epic year not to be taken for granted,” he said.
Again, we could not agree more. Well done, Dr. Bienvenu, and thank you to Melissa and the entire Gabriel krewe for allowing us all to share in your joy.