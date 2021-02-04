As people adjusted to life during a pandemic, stuffed teddy bears and hand-colored rainbows appeared in the windows of homes — a gesture meant to bring joy to passing children and adults who found themselves walking and biking more during the stay-at-home order.
Now, nearly a year later, Mardi Gras décor is sprouting up in yards across south Louisiana.
In the Acadiana area, the decorations tend to be smaller, like the bears and rainbows from last spring — purple, green and gold twinkling lights outlining homes or sparkly, sequined wreaths displayed on doors.
A few people, however, have found inspiration from the more elaborate float houses that have lined the streets of New Orleans during the pandemic-era Carnival season.
Kim Veillon and Marty Thibodeaux are among those.
In the front yard of their Lafayette home is a small float, complete with costumed mannequins, beads and other throws, and a silk flower display. Veillon and Thibodeaux even managed to get barricades and a port-a-potty to complete the parade-route vibe of their Monteigne Drive display.
"We do it to make people smile," Veillon said. "People stop by and take pictures. They stop by and say hi. It just brought some life and color back during a time of doom and gloom."
Veillon and Thibodeaux recently spent the weekend in New Orleans to tour the displays there. It left them mesmerized and longing for more people in the Acadiana region to decorate their homes and yards.
The married couple admits they were in a better position than many to make a "yardi gras" display happen.
Thibodeaux is an event planner and decorator, and Veillon is a floral designer.
Years ago, Veillon and Thibodeaux built a mini float for a Mardi Gras event. They were able to use the mini float for their front yard display.
"We live for Mardi Gras," Veillon said. "That's our holiday. It's in our blood. It's been in our blood since we were children."
Nearly every parade, ball and chicken run in the Acadiana region has been canceled this year because of the continued threat of COVID-19 that comes with large gatherings.
If you're looking for a fun way to commemorate the holiday, consider driving by house displays in the Lafayette area.
Find a map of homes that were part of Friday's Cruise de Canailles event at krewedecanailles.com.