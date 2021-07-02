Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine, along with city council members welcomed a cultural delegation from New Orleans on Friday in honor of a Mardi Gras in July celebration occurring over the July Fourth weekend.
Mardi Gras in July is a three-day celebration of independence, Cajun culture, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Evangeline Parish.
Leading Friday's delegation was Big Chief Alfred Doucette representing Mardi Gras Indians, and Mardi Gras Baby Doll Denise Trepagnier. Also attending in Ville Platte City Hall were acclaimed photographer and New Orleans saxophonist Joseph Crachiola.
Doucette, Crachiola and the Babydolls will be performing throughout the weekend. There will also be an art market, vendors and food at the Cazan Center in Mamou.
“As more people are getting vaccinated and looking to celebrate not only our country’s freedom but freedom from the necessary COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Cazan Center is pleased to host this Mardi Gras-themed event. Although we had to miss our authentic Mardi Gras celebrations this year, we hope that this event will invoke the spirit of community and celebration that brings people across the country to Louisiana for Mardi Gras each year,” said Cazan Center CEO Valerie S. Cahill.
On display throughout the weekend is an exhibit of a hand-crafted Mardi Gras Indian costume made by Chief Doucette, as well as a Mardi Gras Baby Doll costume crafted by master costumer to the stars Denise Trepagnier. There was also an exhibition of iconic Crachiola photographs.