The historic Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. krewe has a long tradition of choosing a distinguished and accomplished gentleman in the community to be its king. This year is no exception. King Toussaint L'Ouverture LXIV, Ruben Henderson III, is all of that and more.
Henderson is a native of Lake Charles, where he grew up the middle child, with one brother and a sister. He came to Lafayette to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he earned his undergraduate degree in marketing and legal studies from the B.I. Moody III College of Business and his Master of Business Administration. Henderson fell in love with his university and Acadiana and quickly adopted both as his home. He is now the associate director of undergraduate admissions and recruitment at UL Lafayette.
“Everything about my experience at UL Lafayette has been phenomenal,” Henderson said. “Coming here was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my lifetime. I tell this to everyone who wants to hear it. There is just no place like Lafayette. Everything about this place, the values, the culture, the people, it’s so unique. It reflects who I am and my values.”
Henderson has taken those values and applied them to what he does every day by staying active in the community and striving to be an example to young people. The list of his involvements is long.
He serves as the advisor of the Black Male Leadership Association and is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at UL Lafayette, teaching a freshman seminar course titled Black Male Leadership. Currently, he serves on several boards including the Board of Directors for Miles Perret Cancer Services, the Lafayette Education Foundation, and the Hilliard Art Museum. He is the president of the Black Faculty Staff Association at UL Lafayette, vice president of the Christiana Smith African American Alumni Chapter, and President of the Louisiana Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators.
Henderson is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class 29.
“I live my life to give back and help make others better and stronger,” Henderson said. “A lot of who I am is from people who helped me develop as a person. I want to impact the lives of others. Specifically, for the young Black community. Now more than ever, they need to see someone who looks like them — a lawyer, a doctor, even a king. Serving as king will allow me to be that role model.”
Henderson made his royal debut at the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival’s annual ball and pageant on Feb. 12. The organization is Acadiana’s oldest African American krewe and has had an historically significant place in the Lafayette community since 1958. Traditionally, the king and queen are not revealed to the public until the night of the ball. Over the years, krewe royalty have described what it was like holding on to that secret and the thrill of being introduced on that special night.
“It has been a very enlightening and humbling experience for me,” Henderson added. “We spend so much time preparing for that moment. The costumes, meetings, so much preparation. And then, you see it come to fruition. My heart was racing. It was like, wow! It’s been so long we had to keep it a secret. The moment of us being revealed to everyone was breathtaking.”
The Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival parade will take place on Fat Tuesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. It will roll through the streets of Lafayette on the traditional parade route with thousands watching and cheering on the colorful floats. Henderson said he is looking forward to parade day because he will be the one young children look up to, helping him continuing his mission to inspire others. He knows however, that the end of the parade will not mean his duties are finished.
“Once the parade is over, the real work will begin,” he said. “It might be the end of the celebration, but it is just the beginning of my journey in developing what it means to be king.”