Yes, it’s true. This year’s theme for the Xanadu Ball was “Living the Circus Life.” The greatest show at carnival season was held on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Cajundome Convention Center. Queen Xanadu XXXI Dr. Natalie Brasseaux, and King Xanadu XXXI Peter Piccione, reigned over the festivities, which featured the captain as ringmaster and royal muses as tightrope walkers, knife throwers, fortune tellers, and more. The ladies krewe of Xanadu never disappoints and they were more than ready to ramp up the excitement after waiting almost two years for the return of Mardi Gras gatherings. The crowds could not get enough of the dancing darlings. We can’t thank former Xanadu Queen Stephanie Fakier enough for giving us a ringside seat to enjoy it all. Thank you!
The Xanadu 2022 Ball was an absolute Circus!
