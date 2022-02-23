The Order of the Troubadours royal luncheon hosted by Queen Berengaria of Navarre 2022, Lucy John, featured this year’s theme, "A Royal Hunt in Scotland in the Highlands of Balmoral." Queen Lucy shined at the event like she was meant to be queen. She was aided in her royal duties by Queen Berengaria 2021 Josie Movassaghi whose reign was interrupted a bit thanks to COVID. That said, I cannot think of two more lovely and gracious ladies to hold court. On Feb. 18, Queen Lucy’s royal maids and guests gathered for an absolutely beautiful luncheon in their honor at the City Club in Lafayette. Miss Lucy and her mother, Alexa, hosted the fabulous affair, which featured a menu that echoed the Balmoral theme with Chateaubriand Troubadours, Balmoral green beans and a Baked Alaska that was truly fit for a queen. We were especially awed by Queen Lucy’s speech, which was charming, gracious and humorous. It brought both laughter and tears to many guests. Lucy and Josie captured hearts for sure, but these two lovely ladies proved you can shine through adversity and come out magnificent in the end. Congratulations, Order of the Troubadours and all the royalty on a well-deserved Mardi Gras victory!