Her name says it all. The beautiful Dillard University freshman, Malena Queen Mitchell, was chosen to be Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc.’s Queen Suzanne Simonnè LXIV. You might say she was destined to hold that royal title, given that her middle name really is Queen.
“It’s funny when people find out that is my middle name.,” Mitchell said. “They’re like, well it was meant to be. But it truly is an honor because I know that this position and tradition doesn’t come easily and very few are selected to play this role. So, I feel like being Queen Suzanne is just such a special honor.”
Mitchell is the daughter of Gregory Mitchell Sr. and Lana Foote Mitchell. She currently studies nursing at Dillard University, where she maintains a 3.3 GPA. She plans to pursue a career as a neonatal nurse. She is also a member of the Dillard University Campus Programming Team, planning and working at school events. When she is not doing that, she is busy tutoring other students and working with organizations that provide services for others in times of need. Mitchell says her favorite thing about being involved in the Dillard community is meeting people.
“I love getting to meet new people every day, learning new faces and the experience of going to an HBCU where everyone knows everyone.”
Mitchell has earned several honors during her time at Dillard, which include Criminal Justice Top Scholar, Honor Roll, Principal's List, Dean's List, and a Dillard University Merit Scholar.
Mitchell grew up in Houston, where she attended high school, and Lafayette. She has been a fan of Mardi Gras ever since she was a child. Her fondest memories are of attending parades and looking up at all the beautiful young princesses and wondering if she could ever be part of something so special.
“I remember when I was younger, I would always go to the parade,” she recalled. “I would never miss it, even living in Houston. It was always so special to me. I always looked up to the queen. It made me want to be involved in it. I never thought I’d actually be a part of the organization that I loved ever since I was a kid.”
That time came for Mitchell when a family friend nominated her to be Suzanne Simonnè. She was introduced to the community on the night of the ball, Feb. 12. Until then, as is tradition, she had to keep her royal title a secret. She said the moment she stepped out on the stage, she felt what it truly meant to be royalty in such a distinguished organization.
“The feeling is so surreal. You never forget that feeling.”
Mitchell and her King Toussaint L’Ouverture will ride on royal floats in the Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. parade on Fat Tuesday, March 1. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. The royal king and queen are not allowed to throw beads, but there will be a lot of waving and smiles to go around. Mitchell said she will have this message for all of those in the crowds on Mardi Gras day.
“Have fun and be safe. And (my message to young people), it’s not only to have fun, but it tells others that you can be a king or queen. You can be whatever your heart sets out to be.”