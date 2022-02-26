A few hundred people challenged Friday night’s cold weather to cheer health care workers at the Kickoff Parade Honoring COVID Heroes, the Mardi Gras weekend opening event in Lafayette.
About 6:30 p.m., more than 200 nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians took to the Lafayette streets from downtown to Cajun Field, hitting Johnston Street all the way to College Avenue. Families and kids welcomed the health care heroes despite the unpleasant weather that convinced many to stay home and others to warm up inside bars and restaurants.
“Our first goal this year was to give these women and men the opportunity to have a good time after so much struggle,” said Robert Kallam, of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association. “If we are here tonight to celebrate Mardi Gras alive and safe, it's only because of their sacrifice.”
Greater Southwest has organized Lafayette parades since 1934. But the Friday kickoff event has been missing from Lafayette’s program for several years as organizers had merged Friday and Monday parades on Monday night.
“I think one of the reasons for the low turnout tonight is related to that, too,” Kallam said. “We looked for a way to bring back the Friday night kickoff, and we had the idea to dedicate it to these incredible COVID heroes. It’s a step-by-step situation. Lafayette was not used to coming to a Mardi Gras Friday event anymore.”
The parade was organized by Greater Southwest in partnership with several health care providers, including Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Acadian Cos. and VieMed.
Nurses and physicians smiled, relieved by the consistent drop in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana over the past weeks, and marched, dressed up in purple, green and gold, greeted by the appreciation of paradegoers.
James Njogu, a VieMed respiratory therapist, was one of them. He said last summer’s wave scared him more than the first spike in cases in March 2020 but he and his colleagues held up and fought back.
“This whole pandemic was something so difficult to experience, and I hope it can now become endemic, more and more,” he said. “It was not easy, but we did what we had to do: be there for the patients and give them what they needed when they needed it.”
Originally from Kenya, Njogu moved to the U.S. as a young adult and spent several years in Kansas City, Missouri.
“This was my first Mardi Gras parade!” he exclaimed. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I am happy I have been part of it.”
The parade featured nine marching bands, law enforcement and fire units, and at least 12 floats with health care workers throwing Mardi Gras beads, throws and other items from the participating organizations.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry attended the parade but at the last minute canceled a short presentation scheduled to follow the parade at Le Festival de Mardi Gras’ main stage in Cajun Field.
Guillory and Landry were supposed to say a few words in honor of health care workers, but not enough people attended the final part of the parade, according to organizers.
Last year, COVID-19 forced Lafayette to cancel Mardi Gras celebrations. This year, Friday’s kickoff event was only the beginning. After the Children’s and the Krewe of Bonaparte parades on Saturday, the schedule includes Queen Evangeline's Parade on Monday and three parades on Tuesday, followed by the Greater Southwest Pageant and Grand Ball at 8 pm.
For health care workers like Ryan Sullivan, VieMed executive vice president in Lafayette, the emotions felt during the parade in honor of the workers are plenty.
“All of this? It feels so rewarding,” Sullivan said right before the event kicked off. I am loving Lafayette love.”