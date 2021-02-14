While Mardi Gras doesn’t look the same in 2021, there are some seasonal traditions — namely king cake devotion — that can’t be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, or the sudden assault of frigid winter weather.

Brave souls lined the sidewalk outside Keller’s Bakery Downtown on Jefferson Street around 10 a.m. Saturday, bundled in coats, stamping their feet in boots to keep warm, and hurrying back to their waiting vehicles with their secured bounty where family members waited with the heat blasting. As the city around them remained quiet on a weekend usually bustling with parades, these Lafayette Parish residents secured their taste of the Mardi Gras season.

Mark Pope, a Lafayette resident and former city council candidate, said he called Keller’s on Wednesday and was told the earliest available pick-up was Saturday morning. Pope said he and his family are longtime Mardi Gras fans; Pope, who was partly raised in New Orleans, remembers sitting on his father’s shoulders and looking across the sea of people on Canal Street during parade season, while his wife’s family in Grand Prairie led the traditional country Mardi Gras and courir events.

This year Mardi Gras is limited, but it’s still worth celebrating. Pope said his wife enthusiastically decorated their home with a Mardi Gras tree, beads, a front door wreath and tri-colored Mardi Gras lights illuminating the home’s facade. Scoring a king cake is another way of enjoying as much seasonal normalcy as possible, he said.

“It’s tradition. We love Keller’s, among others, and we get at minimum one [Keller’s king cake] every year….You’ve got to hang onto any of the traditions you can in south Louisiana,” Pope said.

On Jan. 11, the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced it would cancel all Lafayette parades this year because of the pandemic. The association oversees most of the parades that roll through Lafayette, including the Children’s Parade, Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, the Monday Night Parade honoring Queen Evangeline, King Gabriel’s Parade, Independent Parade and the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade.

The Krewe of Rio, which rolls in Lafayette, also opted to cancel, as did most parades happening in other municipalities throughout the parish.

While Cliff Nepveaux, 73, said he retired from parade going about 15 years ago, it’s still a strange feeling knowing floats won’t roll through Lafayette. Nepveaux’s childhood home was where Golden Cleaners now stands across from Keller’s, and he said he can recall walking downtown and visiting local shops before parades.

There’s something special about the communal experience of Mardi Gras, he said.

“It just feels strange not to have Mardi Gras….Most of the people are all friendly, enjoying themselves and not worrying about all these problems we have nowadays. You’re able to get everything out of your mind for a while,” he said.

Nepveaux was all smiles beneath his lime green mask as he strolled out of Keller’s with his large king cake, but not everyone in line was as lucky. Travis Vasseur and his son, Chase, both of Scott, waited only to learn the bakery was sold out of non-pre-ordered king cakes. Vasseur said he was making the rounds and had a Meche’s king cake waiting in his car; his wife is a Keller’s gal while he’s a Meche’s guy.

“We’ll try again,” Vasseur declared as he and his son exited the bakery.