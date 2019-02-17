The Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette presented its 43rd annual Mardi Gras Bal Masque on Feb. 16 in the Lafayette Cajundome Convention Center.
“Apollo Cruisin’ the High Seas” was the theme of Bal Masque XLIII.
King Apollo XLIII Adam Trahan was the “Imperial Ruler of the Oceans!” and Queen Apollo XLIII Blake Carriere as Brielle Valentine appeared as the “Empress of the Oceans.”
Chris Terro performed the national anthem as the flag was presented by First Lt. Joseph Hargrave.
Mr. and Miss Apollo de Lafayette 2019 Jaytee Chenier and Jazlyn Monae were presented along with Mr. and Miss National Apollo 2019 Javon Mays St. James and Paris Campbell, both representing the Krewe of Apollo Birmingham.
Also presented were last year's King XLII Olajuwan Alexander and Queen Apollo XLII Roxie C. Black.
Bal Masque Captain Michael Perioux was “The Ship’s Admiral Captain,” as he appeared upon the SS Apollo Cruise Line Ship. Krewe members entertained with a “Bon Voyage Celebration” production number.
Lts. Darrell Fruge represented “Towel Animals," Ben Boudreaux was the gigantic “Waterslide” and Shane Menkiewicz appeared as “Poseidon.”
Honor Court members were James Dauzart as “Safety Drill,” David Moore as “Splash," Sean Marlow as “Moby Dick,” Chad Terro as Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island,” and Ted Viator was the “Woman Pushed Overboard" by Miss Pool. Board member-at-large David D’Aquin was “Food Buffet,” and Treasurer Will Thiele was “Captain Morgan.”
Court members were Jacque Rowe as “Open Bar," Jake Richard as “Casino," Michael Macintosh as Ginger from “Gilligan’s Island," Robert Gay as “Madagascar,” Forest Caddie as the “Cabana Boy,” Jorge Briones as "Galapagos" and Jacob Muffoletto as the “Sirens” of the Amalfi Coast. Jared Eubanks was the “Deep Sea Diver,” Shawn Clinger represented “Disney Cruse," Jay Frost appeared as a “Viking," Brad Belt chose “Hawaii,” Kris Touchet was the “Tropical Wave,” and Jonathan Harris was the “Love Boat.”
Director for the production was Rebecca Landry and choreographer was Jade Landry Gauthreaux. Master of ceremonies was John ”JayCee” Falcon. The officers and board of the krewe are President Kevin Doerr; Vice President Adam Trahan; Secretary Sherman Bernard; Treasurer Will Thiele; Historian Shane Menkiewicz; members-at-large David D’Aquin and Ben Boudreaux; and Captain Mike Perioux.
Patrons and sponsors are Premium Underwriting — Lucky Law Firm; Underwriter — Deep South Productions; MKA Benefactors — Bolt Night Club and J&A Homes of Acadiana. Learn more about the Krewe de Apollo at kreweofapollo.com.