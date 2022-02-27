After a series of short, frienzied flights, the chicken rested for a moment atop the float, thinking it was safe and sound.
It was not.
Suddenly, a reveler exploded up the stairs, howling, his face hidden behind a colorful mask. The Mardi Gras leaped across the float. Then, the catch. The chicken tried to escape when it was already too late. The crowd celebrated. Mission accomplished: The chicken has been taken.
On Sunday, capitaines and revelers gathered in Church Point for the 60th edition of the Courir de Mardi Gras, after an unforeseen break due to what many, here, called in disdain “that virus there,” meaning COVID-19.
In medieval France, during la fête de la quémande, or the feast of begging, disguised revelers would go through the countryside visiting households and performing for offerings. Today, in rural Louisiana, revelers are led by the Capitaine of the Mardi Gras to get the ingredients for a communal gumbo to be served later in the day. The main element, and the highlight of the courir, is, of course, the chicken.
“We missed all of this so much last year,” said Todd Richard, whose Old Sunset Road home was the courir’s first stop this year. He surveyed the colorful beggars with a proud smile. “When I was a child, I was scared by Mardi Gras. I remember all those masked people coming here to our property, asking my father for chickens, howling, wailing. Who were they, you know? It was crazy.”
Years passed; the tradition stayed. And Richard became an essential part of it, welcoming capitaine after capitaine, sometimes being a Capitaine himself.
This year, his cousin Lonnie greeted the revelers on behalf of the Richard family, which helped make The courir de Mardi Gras what it is today in Church Point. Lonnie Richard met the capitaine, who was followed by dozens of men lined up behind him. Nobody could move until the capitaine receieved Lonnie Richard's permission. When the capitaine finally waved the white flag, the crazy run toward the house could start.
The men, wearing original costumes, asked the spectators for money. The capitaine, riding tall upon his horse, kept them in line. Somebody sprawled on the ground, others hopped left and right. Someone danced in a circle, while others sang Cajun songs in the background. Most sipping beer. Everyone begging for chickens to catch.
When the homeowners freed the donated chickens, the revelers knew the time for the catch had begun.
Jeff Harmon and his family welcomed them to the courir's second stop, where a runner caught two chickens back-to-back, celebrating in his own in a bizarre fashion. A second runner conquered the bird over a float to a standing ovation.
Only after all the chickens from one property were caught, could the runners move on to the following stop. And for those coming late, the courir is easy so to find. Flatbeds are pulled by tractors. Men wave Mardi Gras flags. Runners catch their bread. And police officers follow behind the convoy.
A spectator who held a sign portraying the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, saying, "You should be Putin your beads here" was the only contemporary element in a morning of traditions.
“It feels great to be here today. It feels the best!” said Jamie Richard, the last stop’s homeowner. Her grandfather was the founder of Mardi Gras in Church Point, in 1961, she said. Her special guest for this edition was Mike Hanley, who used to live in her home. Hanley received the Mardi Gras from the capitaine so the last chase could begin. A greased pig and guineas were present, too, along with chickens, gumbo, and live music.
“We have it all. It’s been twenty years since they’ve come to this address,” Jamie Richard said with a big smile. “Mine is the best stop.”