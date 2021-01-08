In what would have been its 60th year, the Church Point Mardi Gras Courir and parade has been canceled, according to a statement from The Saddle Tramp Riders Club.

"We know how many people enjoy our traditional run and parade, but our primary focus is on keeping everyone safe during this pandemic," the group wrote on its Facebook page. "The health and well-being of our citizens, runners, riders, volunteers, parade-goers, and public officials is of utmost importance."

Church Point is the latest in a growing list of canceled Mardi Gras events in Acadiana. Earlier this week, Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana announced there would be no parades in Lake Charles. The city of Youngsville in December canceled its annual Mardi Gras parade.

There has been no decision announced about whether parades will roll in Lafayette, but the Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association has been actively selling RV parking spots along the parade route and at Cajun Field, where the Mardi Gras Festival is still scheduled to runs from Feb. 12-16.

"We have no intention of canceling Mardi Gras," Jamie Angelle, spokesperson for Mayor-President Josh Guillory said recently. "Lafayette Consolidated Government doesn't put on Mardi Gras, the various associations do. So we're giving them the opportunity to make that decision for their various organizations. If they decide to move forward, they'll have to do so with whatever state restrictions are in place."

The current order from Gov. John Bel Edward forbids outdoor events of more than 150 people unless strict six-foot distancing is maintained. It also orders all fairs, festivals, carnivals and amusement rides be closed. That order expires Jan. 13. Mardi Gras is Feb. 16, but parades usually start in January — especially when Mardi Gras is early in February.

The governor's order "does not directly address parades," Ashley Rodrigue, director of public affairs, State Fire Marshal's Office, said. "Therefore, no guidelines exist to advise on how to safely host parades."

The section of the order that limits gatherings to 150 people refers to "a single outdoor space," Rodrigue said. "The governor's proclamation has not given direct mention of parades, so we don't have any guidelines to provide."

One Lafayette resident made a public plea Friday for Guillory to cancel Lafayette's parades.

"Now when every city around us, when other large cities have cancelled Mardi Gras, you are playing tug of war with the krewes?" Stacey Conrad wrote on Facebook. Conrad said her daughter is immunocompromised and could need a hospital bed at any moment. She's worried there won't be one because the number of COVID-19 cases in Acadiana is rising rapidly.

"Do you not understand that what you do has a direct impact on Ella and ALL of the citizens like Ella who live in your parish and voted for you? All of those people you have promised to protect?" she wrote to the mayor-president.

Lafayette's Apollo ball, Washington Mardi Gras canceled in 2021 because of coronavirus Lafayette's Mystic Krewe of Apollo announced Thursday on Facebook that it will not be having Mardi Gras ball in 2021 because of coronavirus.

Most of Lafayette's Mardi Gras krewes have canceled balls; some have decided to have much smaller events, others will forego any gathering this year.

The following Mardi Gras cancelations have also been announced:

Krewe de Canailles - Feb. 5. Instead of the traditional walking parade, there will be a drive-by parade. Sub-Krewes will set up at designated locations in Lafayette, and decorate their lawns, porches and themselves with their sub-krewe's theme.

Carencro Parade

Scott Parade

Krewe Des Chien

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade

St. Martinville's Newcomers Club - Canceled

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade

Carnival D'Acadie

Rayne Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration

Loreauville parade and festivities

New Iberia parade

(Staff Writer Claire Taylor contributed to this story)