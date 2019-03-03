On March 2, Chris Anthony Price and Mary Frances Aucoin, daughter of Michelle Trapp and Judge Gregory Aucoin, reigned as King and Queen Hephaestus LIX over the royal court of Morgan City’s oldest krewe.
The theme of the ball, held in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, was “Vive La France,” and krewe Captain Lisa Ratcliff Hebert depicted Paris.
The king and his wife, Cay Tregle Price, are the parents of Christopher Allen Price, of Houston, and Courtney Price Matherne, who is married to Jeffrey Tex Matherne, of Morgan City, and the grandparents of Ronin Anthony Price and Marie-Elise Michele Matherne. Price is the co-owner and vice president of Allen’s T.V. Cable and Allen’s Telecommunications; president of Price Investment Group; and vice president of Price Group, Prices TV Cable & KWBJ Channel 7.
His activities in the community include coaching boys Dixie Youth Baseball and girls recreational softball, participating in the original Super Dance Dad for over 20 years for the MCHS Fancy Dancers and patron of Community Concert Association for many years. He also has done set construction for the krewe for many years.
The queen is a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Morgan City and is a senior at LSU, where she is a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and has served as treasurer and vice president of programs. She has served as the director of operations and executive director for the Miss LSU-USA Pageant. Aucoin volunteers with St. Lillian’s Academy, a school for children with learning and communication challenges, and supports the Starkey Hearing Foundation and the Painted Turtle Camp.
Other members of her family who have been Hephaestus royalty include her aunt, Cynthia Aucoin (Queen Hephaestus XIII); her grandfather, M.D. Shannon III (King Hephaestus XXIV) and her grandmother, Colleen Whitley Hunter, (Queen Hephaestus XXVIII).
Maids and dukes represented the regions and symbols of France.
Representing Versailles were Luke Patterson and Kate Patterson, daughter of Mike and Erin Patterson.
Representing Bordeaux and Champagne were Stephen Roberts and Nathalie Bourgeois, daughter of Gerard and Ruth Bourgeois.
Provence was represented by Jean Paul Bourg and Anna Armato, daughter of John and Nicol Armato.
Depicting the French Riviera were Shaun Roberie and Brittany Roberie, daughter of Shaun and Bridgett Roberie.
Representing Alsace-Lorraine were Will Montgomery and Anna Segar, daughter of Jim and Susan Segar.
The French Alps were portrayed by Tyler Louviere and Sara Price, daughter of Jason Price and Tahitia Price.
Pages to the king were Cohen Cline, son of Jason and Nicole Cline; Sam Pizzolato, son of Chad and Kelly Pizzolato; Thomas Theriot, son of Scott and Margaret Theriot; and Oliver Vining, son of Michael and Diana Vining.
Pages to the queen were Belle Bostic, daughter of Bobby and Natalie Bostic; Ruby Bostic, daughter of Brian and Julie Bostic; Aida Pizzolato, daughter of Chad and Kelly Pizzolato; and Cleo Price, daughter of Dr. Julie and Jeff Price.
Court heralds were Winston Aucoin, son of Dwayne and Michelle Aucoin, and Nathan Theriot, son of Scott and Margaret Theriot.
Gift bearers were Rosalie Leonard, daughter of Devin and Elizabeth Leonard, and Emma Lind, daughter of Erik and Stephanie Lind.
Knights of Hephaestus were Dwayne Aucoin, Gary Hover, John B. Hover and Garret LeBlanc.
Entertainment was provided by Dance World. Following the ball, breakfast was served.