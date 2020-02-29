The Krewe of Bonaparte held its 48th annual “Le Bal Du Courennement” on the evening of Feb. 24 in the Lafayette Cajundome Convention Center.
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Bonaparte Fools with Mother Nature."
Napoleon XLIV Hunter Brett Trahan and Empress Josephine XLIV Renae Pontiff Trahan ruled over this year’s festivities.
The American flag was presented by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Color Guard while Madeline Busch sang the national anthem. A Mardi Gras blessing was given by the Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux.
Le Premier of the Krewe Erroll Charles Babineaux and his wife, Emily Foreman Babineaux, were presented to the crowd. Former Napoleons and Josephines then made their entrance in grand Mardi Gras style.
Marquise de Lafayette, the captain of the ball, Jodi Landry Gibbens, appeared on a mystical mountainside as Mother Nature.
The first royal couple, representing Mother Nature’s abilities to control the weather, were Royal Duke Willie Edwin Tatford as Sun and Royal Maid Katie McBride Lalande as “Purple Rain.”
Representing Mother Nature's animals and creatures were Royal Maid Sarah Rose Lognion as Fox and Royal Duke Bryn Patrick Mosing as Angry Bird.
Mother Nature's little bugs and insects were represented by Royal Maid Kelly Roscoe Romero as Butterfly and Royal Duke George Lee Womack as Mosquito.
Showcasing Mother Nature’s temper were Royal Maid Jacey Ashy Simon as Lightening and Royal Duke Jason Michael Guidry as Thunder Down Under.
Next came the presentation of the president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, Richard Paul Domingue, and his wife, Leslie Waters Domingue.
King Gabriel LXXXI James Harvey Domengeaux and Queen Evangeline LXXXI Catherine Grace Zehnder were introduced. The monarchs toasted each other, the court and their guests.
The heralds, Elliana Jolie Schreiber and Jenna Grace Schreiber, appeared as the bright fireflies.
The Buck Town All Stars provided music for the evening. Rebecca Landry directed the tableau. The stage and royal costumes were designed by Ted Viator and constructed by Viator and Associates Inc.