The Scott Business Association celebrated its 24th annual Mardi Gras ball on Jan. 25 at the Scott Event Center with the theme of a Scott Mardi Gras Mambo!
The evening began with the introduction of SBA board members, along with past royalty.
Entertainment was provided by court jesters Emma Seaux and Cydni Legé and the Coffee Depot performers.
Next to be introduced was this year’s parade Grand Marshal Larry Lantier.
Reigning over the festivities were King Alexander XXIV Caleb Legé and Queen Olivia XXIV Virginia “Jenny” Vincent.
Legé is a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He and his wife, Angela Legé, have three children and two grandchildren. The couple owns Kairos Counseling Services.
Legé also has served in law enforcement for 20 years, 16 in Scott. Twice he has been named Officer of the Year and has been awarded the Police Officer Purple Heart and Medal of Merit. He has been a member of SBA for three years and currently serves as president. He also serves as chairman for the Scott Police Municipal Civil Service Board.
The queen is a graduate of Comeaux High School and attended Remington Business College. She and her husband, Melton “Junior” Vincent, have two daughters and four grandchildren. Vincent works with her husband and brother in their trucking businesses.
Royal Maid Samantha Maria Lasater, who is the current Miss Scott, was escorted by her father, Ronald James Lasater. She is also the daughter of Dineke Lasater. She is a senior at Lafayette Christian Academy, and is involved with local theaters, Christian Youth Theatre and Audience of One. In addition, she is a member of honor choir, holds a black belt in Keichu-Do and plays piano, guitar and ukulele.
Her father served as a royal duke. He and his wife have three children. He is a saturation technician/manager for Unique Systems.
Royal Maid Faith Arianna Chiasson, the current Junior Miss Scott, was escorted by her father Christopher "Chris" Chiasson. Her mother is Brittany Chiasson. Her sisters, Alexé and Devyn Chiasson, were SBA queens. She is a sophomore at Acadiana High School and co-captain of the dance team. She also serves as treasurer of the Student Council.
Her father served as a royal duke. He is a Navy veteran who works for the Lafayette Parish School System as supervisor for the support and repair division of the Technology Department.