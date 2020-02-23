The Krewe of Xanadu held its 30th annual ball on Friday, Feb. 21, in the Cajundome Convention Center. This year's ball was dedicated to deceased members and spouses of members along with a special dedication to charter members.
Matt Chatagnier sang the national anthem to open the ball, the theme of which was “Raise Your Glass — Cheers to 30 Years,” with Xanadu’s Royal Court representing cocktails from various countries.
The Xanadu Amusers paraded down the runway to the sounds of Mardi Gras music. Entertainment included krewe members, the captain’s dancers, flight attendants, "Uptown Girls" and charter members performing various musical numbers.
Reigning over the festivities were Queen Xanadu XXX Cindy LaCombe Cobb and King Xanadu XXX Sam K. Landers.
Cobb is married to Darrell Cobb, and they have three children, Jeremy Cobb, Megan Cobb and Courtney Cobb, and two grandchildren, Remy Cobb and Ceci Cobb. Cindy Cobb is the owner of Allure Enhancement Center and is on the executive board of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation.
Landers is married to Cindy Landers, and they have three children, Meghan Allen, Catherine Guidry and Benjamin Landers, and five grandchildren, Thomas Allen, Adele Allen, Lucy Guidry, James Guidry and Kevin Landers. Sam Landers is the owner of a Pop-a-Lock franchise and is on the executive board of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation.
Captain Lori LeBlanc Landry made her grand entrance representing "Pomegrante Martini." She is married to David Landry and has one child, Colby Matthieu, and one grandchild, Liam Matthieu.
As Erator, Xanadu's head muse, Shari Saloom represented Xanadu’s signature cocktail “X-Pose,” and was escorted by Gregory Saloom.
Kristy Sturm, Melpomene, represented “Bloody Mary," from Paris, France, and was escorted by Joey Sturm.
Cynthia Self, Polyhymnia, represented “Mojito” from Cuba, and was escorted by Claiborne Self.
Colleen Orgeron, Calliope, represented “Blue Hawaii Cocktail," from Hawaii, and was escorted by Doug Orgeron.
Susan Doucet, Clio, represented “Manhattan,” from New York, and was escorted by William Doucet.
Kathryn Arsement, Terpsichore, represented “White Russian,” from Russia, and was escorted by Neal Arsement.
Amy Hanna, Urania, represented “Ice Wine,” from Ontario, Canada, and was escorted by Jason Hanna.
Denise Durel, Euterpe, represented “Piña Colada,” from Puerto Rico and was escorted by Lou Buatt.
Kimi Hargrave, Thalia, represented “Hurricane,” from New Orleans, and was escorted by Jeff Hargrave.
Messengers for the ball included Thomas Allen and Lucy Guidry, grandchildren of Sam and Cindy Landers, and Remy Cobb and Cecilia “Ceci” Cobb, grandchildren of Cindy and Darrell Cobb.
Visiting the court were the President of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Richard Domingue and his wife, Leslie Domingue.