The Order of the Troubadours Ball was held Feb. 23 in the Frem Boustany Ballroom of the Heymann Performing Arts and Convention Center. The title of the ball was "Le Bal Mystique: Richard’s Gift to His Queen."
Reigning over the gala were King Richard Couer de Lion LXVII Michael Paul Crochet and Queen Berengaria of Navarre LXVII Cecile Katherine Anselmo.
The royal court included Lady Edith Plantagenet of Aquitaine Isabelle Elaine Hanks and Sir Kenneth Knight of Huntington David Christopher Thibeaux.
Royal maids and dukes were Natalie Rose Piccione, James Kirk Piccione, Dr. Kenneth Wayne Falterman, Olivia Louise Falterman, Ben Baxter Babin Jr., Josie Claire Babin, Alyssa Michelle Hebert, Mark Edward Hebert, Angelica Gabriela Llopis, Dr. Roberto Leon Llopis, Delmar Roman Crochet and Katherine Nicole Crochet.
Royal attendants were Andrew Covington Clement, Max Alfred Prellop, Catherine Compete Anderson, Addison Renee Delhomme, Catherine Clare Ortemond, Karoline Elizabeth Cox, Elizabeth Frances Pourghaed and Christopher Todd Lee Jr.