The Krewe of Attakapas, the first women's Carnival krewe in Lafayette, celebrated with a theme of “Tribal Council of Indian Nations” at its 52nd annual Carnival ball Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Frem Boustany Convention Center in Lafayette.
Headed by its captain, Cahoula, representing the High Priestess of the Tribal Council, the krewe and its guests were entertained by the muse, Laughing Water, who represented Leelinau, the Fairy Girl, and guided by the Wise Owl, an elder of the tribe.
Reigning over the festivities were Queen Karakondye LII and King Lacassine LII, Noble Chieftain of the Attakapas, Michael James Remondet Jr.
A native of LaPlace, Remondet graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU Law School. He is a founding partner of the Jeansonne & Remondet law firm, which has offices in Lafayette and New Orleans. He has been included in the Top Lawyers of America publication and has been named a Louisiana Super Lawyer since 2007. He serves on the LSU Law School Board of Trustees and is a former business law professor at UL. He is a member of the Louisiana and Texas bar associations.
Remondet has served as a royal duke for the krewe and was King Richard Coeur de Lion LVI, King of the Troubadours. He is married to the former Lea Ann Young and they have three children, Anna Marie, Michael James and Matthew Remondet.
The Daughters of the Attakapas, each of whom represented an ancient tribe of the Tribal Council of Indian Nations, were escorted by six noble warriors.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Inuit was escorted by Dr. Robert Louis Autin, a general and bariatric surgeon married to Clare Cook Autin.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Inca was escorted by Robert Charles Guidry, a civil engineer with Montagnet and Domingue married to Holly Ortis Guidry.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Oneata was escorted by attorney Mark Wayne Judice, president of Judice & Adley, married to Michelle Regan Judice.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Maya was escorted by Robert Arthur Roy Jr., a CPA with Going, Sebastien, Fisher and LeBoeuf, married to Rebecca Blanda Roy.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Olmec was escorted by William Woolf Schmid, president of Schmid Properties, married to Karen Weilbaecher Schmid.
Daughter of the Attakapas representing the Tribe Aztec was escorted by Jude Anthony Simon, owner of The Print Shop and Spoiled, married to Jacey Ashy Simon.