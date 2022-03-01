Mardi Gras enthusiasts lined downtown Lafayette streets Tuesday morning, pitching their tents and firing up grills along the parade route in anticipation of three parades.
Neil Linton and the Claude Morrison family of Lafayette arrived at 4:30 a.m. to claim their spot at Third Street and Buchanan. With sunny skies and temperatures pushing 60 degrees, 14 family members — they ranged from 2 to 71 years old — awaited the arrival of King Gabriel’s Parade, scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.
The Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade was scheduled to start at 1 p.m., the Independent Parade at 2:30, all along the same downtown-to-Cajun Field route.
“We do this every year, same place,” Linton said of the early Mardi Gras start and large family turnout.
Every year, that is, except for during the pandemic, which put the kabosh on the annual boisterous celebration. Family members said they were excited for the return of the parades in 2022. More family members were expected.
Farther down Third Street, Kayla Sedatol from Cecelia awaited the parade with her daughter, 3, and two 10-year-old twin nieces. She was awaiting the arrival of her sister, Shelley Ford, who was expected to bring her own set of twin boys to the parade.
“We’re going to try to stay for all three parades,” she said.
Near Third and Vine, police officers tossed a football with several boys in the street. Michael and Elizabeth Wilridge of Las Vegas awaited the arrival of the morning parade. They said the Mardi Gras season marked their first visit to Louisiana, which they said they’ve enjoyed.
“We’ve never done any of this before,” said Wilridge, who said the couple traveled to Louisiana in their motor home, trailed by their vehicle. They’d stopped for Mardi Gras parades in Galveston, Texas and Baton Rouge before traveling to Lafayette.
“It’s all so enjoyable,” said Elizabeth Wilridge.
By 1 p.m., temperatures rose into the low 70s and the crowds appeared to mellow. Blame it on the sun and good food.
"There's not as much hype this year," said Jody Polito, who bought her house almost two decades ago to be on the parade route.
Every year, she hosts the "510 Group" at her cottage on Jefferson, which she said is about 110 years old. She bought the property when she decided to return to Acadiana from Houston, where she had ridden the uncertain wave of the oil and gas industry too long.
"I bought it in 2004 and restored it," she said, finally returning full time to the house in 2008. She'd thought about returning to Louisiana for some time, but when friends in Houston invited her to share their motor home and visit Lafayette for Mardi Gras, she knew where she wanted to be — on the parade route. Her house sits near the launching point of the parades.
"Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday," she said, one of the few she celebrates. The house is bedecked with Mardi Gras decorations — "Every year I buy a few more, she said," and there's plenty of food for her visitors, who've numbered close to 100 before. This year, she said, her visitors tapered off, and she sensed that people were simply tired from COVID-19 and all that accompanies it.
"They don't even bend over to pick up their beads," she said.
But she enjoys the company she has, she said.
Marshal Reggie Thomas led the Mardi Gras Festival Parade at 1 p.m., and was delighted to do so.
"The weather cooperated and I'm excited to see the crowd," he said. "There have been no major incidents and I've got a lot of beads and I'm ready to throw them," he said.
At Jefferson and Sterling, Patches Alexander, Korena Joe and Kallon Joe relaxed under the overhang of an empty storefront. They've come to the same spot for many years, they said, and this year was no different. They overslept by 15 minutes, Alexander said, which almost cost them their preferred spot, which shelters them from heat and rain.
"Usually there is a lot more people," Kallon Joe said.
But it was better than last year when the canceled event caused them to stay home and listen to music in their own home.
The Independents in typical fashion started early, and stayed on the heels of the Festival Parade.
At East Vermilion and Lee, Eddie Borel watched the last of the Festival Parade — his granddaughter was a participant — but hung around for the Independent Parade.
"I'm glad to see it back," Borel said. "Maybe it will give the economy a little push."
Nearby, Regina Novo of Lafayette said crowds were large and she was delighted to have Mardi Gras back.
"Our family did all three parades today and we were here Saturday, too," she said. She said her husband grabbed a preferred spot for a table.
At Vermilion and Taylor, Melanie Gautreau of Gonzalez, who grew up in Lafayette, returned with her family for the Tuesday parades. Her mother, Joyce Linde of Lafayette, said it was a great way to celebrate.
"It's a beautiful day, they're beautiful parades and people are happy to be out and celebrating," Gautreau said.