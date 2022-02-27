This year’s King of Carnival, Dr. James Carol Bienvenu is a native of Lafayette with a long history of participation in Mardi Gras. Many members of his family served in Mardi Gras roles including his grandfather who reigned over the St. Martinville pageant a century ago. The King’s father, Doctor Zerben H. Bienvenu, Jr., served as a Royal Duke to Gabriel XXX. The King’s sister, Natalie Bienvenu, served as Honor Maid to Evangeline XXXI, his brother, Stephen, was a Royal Page to Gabriel XXVI. For Dr. Bienvenu and his wife, Melissa Marie Morrow, their four children, and eight grandchildren, Mardi Gras is a family affair. The King’s daughter Missy Bienvenu Andrade, was selected as Queen Evangeline LXV, and his son Edward, served as Royal Page to Evangeline LXII. The King and his wife reigned as Napoleon and Josephine XXXVII in the Krewe of Bonaparte.
That experience has prepared him well for his duties. Even though this year’s Mardi Gras will be much different than any king has ever seen.
For starters, Dr. Bienvenu will reign with two Queen Evangelines at his side. Queen Evangeline LXXXII, Olivia Fox Pharr and Queen Evangeline LXXXIII, Meghan Estelle Colomb, will co-reign over the 2022 Mardi Gras festivities. As many recall, Mardi Gras 2021 was canceled thanks to COVID. As a result, both Pharr and Dr. Bienvenu were asked to stay and serve as royalty this year. It has made for a unique situation during what promises to be an epic year.
“This is turning out to be a once in a lifetime experience never to be repeated,” Bienvenu said. “I am so blessed the krewe has allowed me to be king at this time because of the pandemic. They (both Queen Evangelines) are such wonderful young ladies. It makes it that much more special.”
Dr. Bienvenu is a graduate of Cathedral Carmel High School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL now UL Lafayette) where he earned a degree in biology and chemistry. He went on to study medicine at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, where he ranked first in his class. His clinical years were spent at the Medical Center in New Orleans, where he was voted membership into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
Dr. Bienvenu completed a general surgery internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and then an internal medicine residency at University Medical Center in Lafayette. He completed his training at the University of South Florida in Tampa then returned to Lafayette where he practices gastroenterology. He maintains staff privileges at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, along with their affiliates. Dr. Bienvenu has served in various leadership roles at both facilities including chief of medicine. He is the current President of Acadiana Endoscopy Center. His professional affiliations include the Louisiana State Medical Society, the American College of Gastroenterology, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Bienvenu and his wife, Melissa, enjoy a life full of family, faith, and compassion. They are parishioners of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and actively support Catholic Charities and the Bishop’s Services Appeal. He is a member of the Carmelite Guild, and a major supporter of the Chers BéBé Soirée.
“We have a fondness for the Carmelites that began with my father’s love for them and grew with the endless prayers they have offered on our behalf,” Bienvenu said. “My daughter has been involved with Boys and Girls Clubs for years, and we are convinced of the tremendous good they do.”
His support of causes that help fight cancer such as The American Cancer Society and Mile Perret Cancer Services is a personal one. One of his own sons has been battling the disease for years and the family has been deeply affected by that experience.
“We, like so many families, have been impacted by cancer,” Beinvenu said. “The Miles Perret Cancer Services offers so much for so many.”
When he is not working or involved in numerous charitable activities, Bienvenu is an accomplished runner. He participated in the Cajun Cup and is a member of the Cajun Road Runners. He has completed in more than 20 marathons including the Boston Marathon. He also raced in several ironman distance triathlons which led him to the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii.
“I really enjoy a long, leisurely run with old friends, in great weather, where you have such pleasant conversation that you don’t remember taking one step even once you’re done.”
Bienvenu recalled one run he did with friends on a Mardi Gras Day. The group ran from Casa Ole in Opelousas to Casa Ole on Kaliste Saloom starting at 4 a.m. and finished the 28 miles through the barricaded streets of Lafayette.
“The pre-parade crowds were already forming in the early morning and cheered us on,” he recalled. “That was an awesome memory.”
While Bienvenu has waited a long time for the special moment of being king, he is optimistic about his time in the spotlight this year. He has often reflected on Mardi Gras and how it holds a special place in the hearts of so many in Acadiana. The past two years have offered significant challenges, including the cancellation of Mardi Gras activities last year. But that has not dampened this this king’s outlook one bit.
“The fact that we are once again able to celebrate the holiday and enjoy this long-standing tradition with family and friends, serves as a sign that our community endures, resilient and vibrant. We are once again filled with joie de vivre!”