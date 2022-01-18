When the circus comes to town, everyone is delighted. When the theme of the Krewe of Victoria’s ball and pageant is Under the Big Top, that is even more cause for celebration. Queen Victoria XXVIII Andé Hakeman and Prince Albert XXVIII Richard Laughlin reigned over the festivities on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Heymann Center Ballroom served as the Big Top as the royal ladies portrayed traditional circus characters such as the fire eater, aerialist, and tattooed lady. Krewe members Dave and Mary Romagosa graciously invited me to share a ringside seat for what is turning out to be a stellar Mardi Gras season. We also have to shout out to the lovely Heymann Center staff who helped cater the event. When we had a dead phone issue, the ladies came through and saved the day. Happy Mardi Gras to all the Krewe of Victoria ladies and gents. We always enjoy your spirit.
Krewe of Victoria’s Circus rolls into town
Kris Wartelle
