The Scott Business Association celebrated its 23rd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 2 at the Scott Event Center.
With a theme of "Scott Journeys Under the Sea!" the center was decorated with hues of blue with coral, fish and scuba diving decor.
The evening began with introduction and entrance of SBA board members followed by past royalty. Parade Grand Marshal Kenny Suire was then introduced.
Reigning over the festivities were King Alexander XXIII Jeff Laughlin and his wife as Queen Olivia XXIII Sarah Laughlin.
Jeff Laughlin, a native of Scott, is a graduate of Acadiana High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is the owner of Jeff Laughlin Electrical along with Oasis Driving Range and The Coffee Depot and has been an SBA member for more than 10 years. He is involved with the Scott Historical and Genealogical Society, Boudin Festival and “That Man is You,” a worldwide Christian Group.
The queen was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and was raised in Gulfport, Mississippi. She graduated from Harrison Central High School in Gulfport and attended the University of Mississippi. She is co-owner with her husband on Oasis Driving Range and The Coffee Depot. The couple has four children and seven grandchildren.
Cyndi Paige Legé is Miss Scott and served as maid. She is the daughter of Angela and Caleb Legé, and was escorted by her father, a royal duke.
Hailey Renee Privat is Junior Miss Scott and served as a maid. She is the daughter of Mike and Kim Privat. Her father served as royal duke.
Entertainment was provided by court jesters Sydney Boudreaux and Kaitlyn Daigle. The Coffee Depot performers also entertained.