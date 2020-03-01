Gabriel LXXXI James Harvey Domengeaux and Evangeline LXXXI Catherine Grace Zehnder, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Zehnder, reigned over the Grand Ball of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association on the evening of Mardi Gras, Feb. 25.
The Heymann Performing Arts and Convention center stage, depicting a palace ballroom scene, provided the backdrop as members of the Royal Court took their bows.
The ball began with the presentation of the crest of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association. The entrance of King Gabriel was followed by the queen, who was escorted by Richard Domingue, president of the association.
Serving Gabriel were Royal Honor Dukes James Dalton Bayard and Jeffrey Wayne Elmore. Royal dukes were Luke St. Pierre, Iggie Castille, Robert Bodin, Leo Landry, Greg Geoffroy, Bob David, Scott Broussard and Robby Waguespack
Presented as maids of honor to the queen were Anna Montgomery, daughter of Richard and Lorin Montgomery, and Elizabeth Elmore, daughter of Jeffrey and Jan Elmore.
Maids to the queen were Ann Louise Babineaux, daughter of Joel and Lisa Babineaux; Lillian Broussard, daughter of Scott Broussard and the late Lorraine Billeaud; Elizabeth Callaghan, daughter of David and Amanda Callaghan; Catherine Castille, daughter of Iggie and Tia Castille; Katherine David, daughter of Bob and Lisa David; Abigail Geoffroy, daughter of Gregory and Elaine Geoffroy; Abigail St. Pierre, daughter of Luke and Evelyn St. Pierre; and Grace Waguespack, daughter of Robby and Jamie Waguespack.
Pages to the king were Reed Kennedy, son of Richard and Stacy Kennedy, and Ford Ottinger, son of Stuart and Colleen Ottinger. Pages to the queen were Brennan David, son of Kenneth and Suzanne David, and William Schoeffler, son of David and Kelly Schoeffler. Court Jester Emily Nichols is the daughter of William and Tiffany Nichols.
Following the Grand March, Gabriel LXXX Dr. Thomas Montgomery and Evangeline LXXX Madeline Busch were presented. Set design and construction for the ball was by Joel Theriot.