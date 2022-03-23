This just goes to show you at Mardi Gras, you can do anything. That includes taking a krewe drenched in French tradition, named after the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, and making the theme of the 2022 Le Bal Du Commencement “All-American, Made in the USA.” Krewe royalty dressed as characters from American lore like Rosie the Riveter and the UPS delivery man. They kept the rest very French however, with L’Empereur Napoleon XLV Dr. David Fisher and his wife and L’Imperatrice Josephine XLV Nanette Fisher reigning over the festivities. You’ve got to admire the whimsical nature of this krewe. The ball, held on Monday, Feb 28, drew huge crowds to the Cajundome Convention Center. The music and dancing got everyone going well into the night and ready for the next day of revelry. We’re not sure whether to say Cheers! or Santé! But you get the idea. Here’s to you Bonaparte and Congratulations to Dr. David and Nanette Fisher on your spectacular reign.
Krewe of Bonaparte goes All-American
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments