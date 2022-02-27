Evangeline LXXXII Queen of Carnival, Olivia Fox Pharr, will co-reign over Lafayette’s 2022 Mardi Gras festivities. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark R. Pharr, III. Mrs. Pharr is the former Allyson Beth Fox of New Iberia, Louisiana. She is a native of Lafayette and attended the Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. While there, Pharr served as President of Campus Ministry, class treasurer of Student Council and was a member of the varsity equestrian team. Pharr competed in equestrian events across the country and was honored to qualify for and compete in the National Junior Hunter Finals.
“I’ve always loved sports,” Pharr said, “riding, being active, just any kind of sports and working out.”
Pharr is currently a Sophomore at Louisiana State University majoring in kinesiology and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She plans to study sports medicine and become a physical therapist. Pharr chose that path thanks to her own very personal experience with injury.
“My mom got into an accident when I was young,” Pharr recalled. “And she said physical therapy helped put her back together. That’s when I knew, this is what I want to do. I want to help put people back together. I want to be a hero to someone.”
Pharr and her family have a long history of royal heritage and love the carnival season. Pharr reigned as Queen Infanta Marie Therese of the Krewe of Versailles in 2016. In 2019, she was a debutante in the Krewe of Gabriel Fall Presentation Ball. Her sister, Alexandra Reese Pharr, reigned as the Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Louisianians in Washington D.C. in 2019.
Like the other royals, she realizes that reigning alongside another Queen Evangeline is both unique and unprecedented.
“It’s such a big honor to represent our city,” she said. “With two queens, we are creating history. It has never been done before and not everyone can say they’ve done this. I think it’ s super cool. And getting to share this experience with her (Queen Evangeline LXXXIII Meghan Colomb) is so amazing. I feel so blessed.”
Pharr knows she shares a big responsibility to carry out her duties as Queen Evangeline during the biggest comeback year Mardi Gras has ever seen. She said she has gotten to know Meghan Colomb and her king, Dr. James Bienvenu, well. Pharr said she is grateful for their friendship and especially enjoys Dr. Bienvenu’s sense of humor.
“He is so funny,” she added. “He makes us laugh so we are not so nervous.”
Pharr has been waiting for her chance to reign as Queen Evangeline for almost two years, ever since Mardi Gras celebrations were canceled in 2021 due to COVID concerns. Now, the young Lafayette lady will shine in the spotlight in the most remarkable way.
Growing up, this was a dream,” Pharr said. “This is something I always imagined but never thought would happen. I just want to wish everyone a safe and happy Mardi Gras celebration.”