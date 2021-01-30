Le Krewe Du Le Originales Et Les Enfants said let the good times roll in Gueydan Saturday, as community members and krewe members from the Lake Charles area celebrated their annual parade and courir throughout the town and countryside.
The krewe rolled with a dozen floats and about 17 horseback riders, as a cacophony of music — Top 40 hits, rap, Cajun and Zydeco classics, classic rock and country — thumped the assorted vehicles and beat the air as they began their route at 9 a.m. The brightly dressed paraders threw beads to vendors at a Saturday farmer’s market outside Gueydan City Hall, showered children who rushed into front yards along the route with trinkets, and even tossed throws into a trucker’s cab.
The paraders celebrated in all manner of dress, from traditional Courir de Mardi Gras costumes with capuchons, to feathered Mardi Gras headbands and matching t-shirts.
Le Krewe Du Le Originales Et Les Enfants Captain Jack Trahan has participated in the courir and parade for roughly six years. Trahan said the krewe debated canceling this year, but as the event drew closer, people were itching to have an outlet after months cooped up because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There’s risk involved, but they posted signs directing attendees to wear masks and offered hand sanitizer as a precaution, he said. Most attendees opted not to wear masks.
Trahan said he loves the spirit and tradition of the day.
“When you’re a little bit younger in age it’s not as important to you, but when you get older you realize after you see family members pass away that it’s your responsibility to keep these things coming and it’s your responsibility to younger generations so they can enjoy and carry on age old traditions,” Trahan said.
“There’s a few restrictions on it, but the main thing is just to not break tradition,” the captain said.
The krewe rode on horseback and bounced in floats down country roads six and a half miles out of town to their first destination, where they paused for lunch and held a chicken throw before continuing on their merry route, which was scheduled to cap off at 8 p.m. with live music.
Lake Charles resident Savannah Leblanc, 18, rushed past a mixed-age group of about 10 other children and teenagers to fling herself on top of the fleeing chicken within seconds of its release. The bird was released a second time for a fun run, but afterward Leblanc was awarded a golden chicken trophy for her quick reflexes and competitive spirit. After a congratulatory handshake and thank you, Leblanc waved the bird model in the air at a friend in delight while cheering.
The teenager said she’s participated in the annual courir and parade for several years but never captured the chicken. It was a moment of pride, building on an already great day Leblanc wasn’t sure would happen because of COVID-19.
“I love the music, the people, everybody. Everybody has a part and it’s so fun...It’s a lot of love around everybody,” Leblanc said.
The courir and parade were some of the few Carnival season events that have persisted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most events across Acadiana canceling. In Lafayette, the city-parish government said it would not issue guidance on Mardi Gras, instead allowing the individual krewe organizations to decide their path forward.
On Jan. 11, the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced it would cancel all Lafayette parades this year because of the pandemic. The association oversees most of the parades that roll through Lafayette, including the Children’s Parade, Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, the Monday Night Parade honoring Queen Evangeline, King Gabriel’s Parade, Independent Parade and the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade.
The Krewe of Rio, which rolls in Lafayette, also opted to cancel and the Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette's first and only walking parade, chose to adapt to a drive-by and social distancing-friendly walking event.
The cancellations extend beyond Lafayette. Here are more Carnival season events cancelled around Acadiana this year:
- Youngsville Parade
- Carencro Parade
- Scott Parade
- Krewe des Chien Parade
- Sunset Mardi Gras Parade
- St. Martinville's Newcomers Club Parade
- Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
- Krewe of Hephaestus Parade
- Carnival D'Acadie
- Rayne Mardi Gras Parade and Celebration
- Loreauville Parade and Festivities
- New Iberia Parade
- Church Point Mardi Gras courir and parade