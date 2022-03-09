Queen Evangeline Olivia Pharr hosted her royal maids at a beautiful lunch event held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette. Hundreds of ladies dressed in their finest attended the luncheon in honor of the exceptionally large court, which included Gabriel’s 2021 queen, Olivia Pharr, and her maids held over from the previous year (thanks to COVID related cancellations). As one lady on the selection committee put it, there is QE 1 and a QE 2. At this delightful affair, friends, family, and members of the QE 1 court gathered for a delicious meal which included Her Majesty’s Poulet Paillard and Bananas Foster. Queen Olivia’s speech took center stage however, when the young lady gave a heartfelt tribute to her family and her sister. She also had the crowd laughing aloud during her humorous shout out to the ladies of the krewe who helped turn her into a true royal. We know guests now have memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, Gabriel and krewe, for including us in a Mardi Gras that was indeed like no other.
Queen Evangeline LXXXII Olivia Pharr Hosts Royal Luncheon Honoring her Court
Tags
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments