Les Brigands de Lafitte held its 66th Ball Masque on Jan. 25 in the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom at the Heymann Performing Arts and Convention Center.
The entrance to the ballroom was highlighted with a huge graphic of the pirate Jean Lafitte and his ship, Etoile Rouge.
As the guests arrived they were greeted by the chairman of the floor committee, Sterling Lejeune, who provided escorts to their seats in the callout section.
The celebration began with the traditional captain’s whistle, and Jean Lafitte entered, tossing long necklaces and patriotic trinkets to the guests, followed by his trusted pirate officers carrying a huge pirate chest filled with treasures and gifts for the women. Lafitte’s hand-picked governors entered leading the fearless brigands (their identities hidden), who paraded tossing necklaces to the crowd. The ballroom slowly darkened and the Queen of Les Brigands 2019, Ann Louise Babineaux, was recognized. All former queens in attendance also were acknowledged.
The Queen of Les Brigands de Lafitte, Abigail Christine Busch, and the royal maids were then presented.
Busch is the daughter of Bradley and Renee Busch and is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, where she has been a varsity cheerleader for four years and is captain of the cheer squad for the 2019-20 school year. She was named an All-American cheerleader by the Universal Cheer Association. She received the Academic Excellence Award her sophomore year and was on the Gold Honor Roll her junior year, and has been a Campus Minister member for four years.
Sophia Lilian Espie is the daughter of Jason J.B. Espie and Shannon Barras and is a senior at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is a member of the Arts National Honor Society, the varsity lacrosse team, swim team and Key Club and is a founding member of the Rotary International-sponsored Interact Club. She is a volunteer instructor for Ben Hair Swim for Life and is also a member of FAST and Junior Classics League.
Ainsley Virginia Graveson is the daughter of Erik David Graveson and Ellen Blanchet Lejeune and is a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School. She is a member of the Beta Club, Service Crew, Rebels for Life Club and has been on the soccer team for two years.
Amelie Clare Greenwood is the daughter of Eric and Lisa Greenwood and is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She has lettered on the volleyball team for four years and was part of the 2016 state championship team. She is a varsity letterman on the track and field team, and, in 2016 and 2017, a district javelin champion and regional qualifier. She is a member of the Campus Ministry team and was a Light Team member her junior year. She has raised money for and supported the Sarnelli Orphanage in Thailand and participated in the 2018 March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Cynthia Isabel Hightower is the daughter of Jim and Mary Hightower and is a senior at Lafayette High School. She has been a member of the Key Club for four years and is the media coordinator of the Art Club. She is a member of the school tennis team.
Myah Jude Lejeune is the daughter Bob Lejeune and Georgette Braselman and is a senior at Lafayette High School. She has been on the school softball team for three years and is a member of the Health Academy and the National Honor Society.
Emma Rose Miller is the daughter of Mark and Michelle Miller and is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She has been a member of the cross-country team, track team and French Club for four years, and has been a part of Beta Club and Campus Ministry for three years. She was nominated for Cougar Court in her sophomore year and was part of Breakfast of Champions in her junior year. She is an honor roll student and was an academic letterman her junior year.
Virginia Kate Moncla is the daughter of Marc and Ashley Moncla and is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She is a member of Campus Ministry, Spanish, French and Art clubs. She is an STM ambassador and was a member of the Cougar Court. She is a student in the dual enrollment program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Diner and a tutor at The Boys and Girls Club.
Cydney Louise Theard is the daughter of Clay and Carrie Theard and is a senior at Lafayette High School. She is co-captain of the cheerleading team and helped lead the team to a first-place finish in a regional competition and the top five in a national competition. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was presented at the Daughters of the American Revolution Ball.
Anna Claire Trahan is the daughter of Todd and Mignon Trahan and is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She lettered for four years in volleyball and was an Academic All-State athlete. She is a Campus Ministry member, LIGHT retreat and Crossroads Team leader and received the Ladies Silver Cougar Award in 2018.
Virginia Kay Vascocu is the daughter of Jerry and Julie Vascocu and is a senior at Ascension Episcopal High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. She has been on student council for four years, currently serving as publicity prefect. She is the varsity cheerleaders co-captain and is a four-year member of the track team. She also participated in Junior League No Fear No Future and led the school sports equipment drive to benefit area charities. She is a member of the Homecoming Court and is a four-year member of Young Life.
Following the grand march and court dance, the ball continued to the music of Jet 7.