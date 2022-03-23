Fat Tuesday arrived on March 1 to glorious weather and more than excited crowds. Mardi Gras day is always a long one for King Gabriel, his krewe members and Queen Evangeline. This one was no exception with a full day of parades, parties, receptions, and formalities that started early in the morning for the King and his Queen. Both followed tradition and got the day off to a delicious and healthy start with feasts fit for any royal. King Gabriel LXXXII Dr. James Bienvenu held his royal buffet bright and early at 8 a.m. at St. John Cathedral Hall. Former Kings, friends and family gathered for the usual tasty dishes with a Cajun twist, boudin (we loved that part). QE 1 and QE2, Olivia Pharr and Meghan Colomb, gathered their exceptionally large group of 2021 and 2022 royal maids, family, and friends at City Club in Lafayette. The extra space was definitely needed for the sumptuous banquet which included gourmet Bloody Marys. These events are usually casual affairs, which help put everyone in a festive mood. They also give our revelers strength to continue well into the evening for the Greater Southwest Louisiana Association Ball held on Mardi Gras night.
Krewe of Gabriel starts Mardi Gras Day off right with royal breakfasts
Kris Wartelle
