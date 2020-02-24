It’s a festive time in Cajun Country these days during Mardi Gras season.
The last place anyone wants to be is in a hospital bed.
So former UL pitcher Hogan Harris decided to do something to help those who can't partake in the parades.
On Monday, Harris visited the pediatric wing of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to deliver Mardi Gras goodies to the children there missing out.
“It’s a great thing just to be able to come and see how everyone is doing,” the 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher said. “Let them know we want them to be able to enjoy this (Mardi Gras) time too. It kind of stinks for them to be sitting in a hospital room not feeling well, so might as well do something to brighten up their day.”
The floor has children from ages four months to 18 years old.
“My dad (Rob) and I got together and decided it would be a fun thing to do,” Harris said.
Joined by his father, Rob, and mother, Tiffany, Harris brought children everything from stuffed animals and giant Mardi Gras beads to toy baseball bats.
“It’s just to say, ‘Hey, I hope you have a good day,’ kind of thing,” Harris said.
Harris said going to school at Fatima and St. Thomas More and then being under the influence of UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux taught him the value of thinking of others.
“Everything I’ve known is just to do something to make another person feel good,” he said. “There’s no reason not to.
It’s fun. It’s a fun thing to do and just kind of the way I was raised I guess.”
Women’s and Children's Senior Marketing Specialist Jenny Baudoin said the children appreciate such visits to break up the unpleasant aspects of hospital treatment.
“Some kids are more shy than others,” Harris said. “Some kids aren’t feeling that well at the time, so it’s more they just say ‘thank you’, and for some, it’s about nap time, especially if they’ve had to go through treatments and stuff. “
During his baseball career, Harris has learned firsthand all about patience and doing what the doctor said to ensure a brighter future.
As a freshman at UL, Harris waited his turn before entering the staff’s starting rotation. He eventually enjoyed a three-year college career where he went 12-4 with a 2.87 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 153.2 innings.
“Patience was not a strong suit,” Harris laughed. “But coach Robe did always say, ‘Work while you wait,’ so I did everything I could. I was a reliever for a little my freshman year. I just kept working, kept working and once I got an opportunity, I did the best I could to seize it. The patience was worth it.”
Then after getting drafted in June 2018, he had to wait an entire year before actually pitching in the minor leagues.
“The virtue of patience has definitely become better for me,” he said. “Even then in the minor leagues and I had to wait a little while, once I got there, the wait was worth it, because I was never more ready to step on a baseball field than I was after that year of having to wait.”
And Harris pitched like it. In his first stop at Vermont of the New York-Penn League, Harris was 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA. In 26 innings, he only allowed 14 hits, walked nine and struck out 36. Opponents only hit .154 against him.
He then went to Stockton of the California League where he was 0-2 with a 2.51 ERA, giving up 18 hits, 10 walks and striking 29 in 28.2 innings. Opponents only hit .184 against him.
“I think the biggest adjustment to me was I always thought I traveled a lot, but once we started playing, I realized the amount of travel it actually is,” Harris said. “I don’t mind. I’m a busy-body, I like moving around. I would say there wasn’t that much of an adjustment period to be honest. I guess the biggest thing was being away from home for that long.”
Harris is scheduled to leave for training camp in Arizona on March 5 to report two days later.
“I just want to pitch, so whether it be a reliever or a starter or a closer, whatever it is, I’m more than happy to do it,” Harris said. “I just want to keep pitching.”