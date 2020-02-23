Madeline Margaret Hover and Allie "Al" Adams III reigned on Feb. 22 as King and Queen Hephaestus LX over the royal court of Morgan City’s oldest krewe.
The theme of the ball, held in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, was "Dynasties of China."
Krewe Captain Gregory Hamer Jr. depicted the "Mighty Dragon," with the maids and dukes representing the regions and symbols of China.
Representing The Qin Dynasty: Cydney Wilson, daughter of Jeffery and Donna Wilson, as "The Chinese Garden" and Tony Sala as the "Terracotta Warrior."
Representing the Han Dynasty: Mary Catherine Reggie, daughter of Mary Michelle Reggie and Raymond Reggie, as "Lavish Silks" and Tommy Hover as the "Han Warrior."
Representing the Liao Dynasty: Emily Price, daughter of Jason Price and Tahitia Price Riches, as "Treasures of China" and Scott Grow as "Genghis Khan."
Representing the Yuan Dynasty: Kyle Wilson, daughter of Jeffery and Donna Bostic, as "Jade" and Dan Sanford as "Kublai Khan."
Representing the Ming Dynasty: Gabrielle Robicheaux, daughter of Darren and Bobby Jo Robicheaux, as "Ming Vase" and Kody Written as the "Ming Warrior."
Representing the Qing Dynasty: Julianna Hernandez, daughter of Cecil and Kim Hernandez, as "Theatre and the Arts" and Conner LeBlanc as the "Qing Warrior."
The queen is the daughter of John B. and Tracie Hover and a graduate of Berwick High School. She attends LSU, where she is majoring in accounting with a minor in data analytics. She is also a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.
Pages to the queen were Meredith Loupe, daughter of Neil and Jennifer Loupe; Evanna Broussard, daughter of Jules and Aggie Broussard; Mary Austin Adams, daughter of Austin and Elizabeth Bordelon Adams; and Edith Written, daughter of Kody and Lauren Written.
The king is president of Stewart Supply and is the husband of Shelly Martin Adams. They have three married children, Ashton and Allie Adams IV, of The Woodlands, Texas; Dr. Austin and Elizabeth Adams, of Homewood, Alabama; and Grant and Alaina Adams Dozar, of The Woodlands. Their grandchildren are Arden Adams, Mary Austin Adams, Jules Adams and Griffin Dozar.
Pages to the king were Jack Murdock, son of Jonathan and Morgan Murdock; Charles Bostic, son of Brian and Julie Bostic; Preston Rhodes, son of Scott and Anne Rhodes; and Adam Matte, son of Jeff and Lauren Matte.
Court heralds were Samuel Landry, son of Matthew and Jaclyn Landry; Brett Hover, son of Tommy and Nicol Hover; Oliver Vining, son of Michael and Diana Vining; and Issac Price, son of Jeffery and Julie Price.
Gift bearers were Elizabeth Grow, daughter of Scott and Danielle Grow, and Mary Margaret Montgomery, daughter of Will and Julie Ann Montgomery.
Knights of Hephaestus were Dwayne Aucoin, Gary Hover, John B. Hover and Garret LeBlanc.
Entertainment was provided by Dance World. Following the ball, breakfast was served.