Mardi Gras is making a comeback in Lafayette next year with a new kick-off parade to honor COVID-19 heroes.
The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced Thursday afternoon plans to roll with its full complement of parades in 2022. The association is also in the planning stages of adding a Friday night parade to its lineup to honor the heroes that have helped the Acadiana through the pandemic.
Here's a look at the association's 2022 Mardi Gras lineup:
Friday, Feb. 25
- Kick-off Parade honoring COVID-19 heroes, time to be determined
Saturday, Feb. 26
- 12:30 p.m.: Children's Parade, featuring Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe of Camelot, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Oberon, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Versailles
- 6:30 p.m.: Krewe of Bonaparte Parade
Monday, Feb. 28
- 6 p.m.: Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI, featuring Krewe of Apollo, Krewe d’Argent , Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Olympus, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe de St. Martin, Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Xanadu
Tuesday, March 1
- 10 a.m.: King Gabriel's Parade
- 1 p.m.: Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
- 2:30 p.m.: Independent Parade
- 8 p.m.: City Ball
Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette will also return with a new, more convenient and spacious layout, according to the association's news release. The festival, which normally happens at Cajun Field, will run from Friday, Feb. 25 through March 1. It will include a new carnival along with entertainment from local musicians, including Wayne Toups and The Chee-Weez.
This is a developing story that will be updated.