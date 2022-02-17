When I moved to Acadiana 12 years ago, I quickly learned a few important things about my new home.
Cajun food is flavorful, not spicy. And it’s not the same as the Creole dishes you get in New Orleans,
Live music = dancing. This is not true everywhere in the world, where people often sit quietly and listen to artists perform.
Like many places, there are deep and troubling rifts in this diverse community. Unlike many places, those differences seem to dissipate when we gather for cultural events: Festivals, football games, chicken chasing and crawfish boils. And Mardi Gras Parades.
That’s one of the reasons the COVID pandemic has been so hurtful in Acadiana. In the blink of an eye, those communal activities that are such an important thread in the fabric of our community were gone.
This week, there have been signs that some level of pre-pandemic normalcy could be returning. First, there were the colorful port-o-lets stationed like sentries on downtown and mid-town street corners. On Thursday, the barricades were placed along the parade route.
Don’t get me wrong. I’d be hard-pressed to say I missed barricades clogging Lafayette roadways. But they are a sign that normalcy may be returning. And I am embracing that.
The first parades roll in Lafayette this weekend. Krewe de Cainailles, Lafayette’s first walking parade will take to the streets of downtown Lafayette on Friday evening. On Saturday, you can watch the Krewe des Chien dog parade downtown at noon and the Krewe of Rio parade at 6 p.m. along the main parade route from downtown to Cajun Field.
My roots are in the Midwest, where parades are rather tame affairs that occur on July 4th and Veterans Day. There is a lot of waving and, well, that’s about it. My upbringing definitely did not prepare me for South Louisiana parades, which are loud and raucus and, well, people throw things at you!
Like other transplants, I approached my first parades wondering why there was such a fuss over trinkets and plastic beads. You know very well how I walked away from those first parades – with a grocery bag of plush toys, miles of beads around my neck and some half-smashed Moon Pies stuffed in my pockets.
I’ve negotiated with strangers for positioning along the barricades, been hit in the face by an entire unopened bag of beads and had my hand stepped on reaching for an unbroken cup. A few years ago, I was the coldest I have ever been while walking in King Gabriel’s parade during freezing rain.
But I've also seen the joy of a young child experiencing his or her first parade. Catching the eye of a float rider. Then clasping that toy that was tossed in their direction.
I've met people from all walks of life, from across town and across the globe. I've established Mardi Gras traditions — tailgating with friends year after year. I've danced with total strangers.
In many ways, the pandemic tore us apart as a community. I believe the food, the music, the celebration of Mardi Gras can help bring us back together. And there's no doubt we're better together.
I'll be doing my part. This year, I will be riding in the Rio parade, along with Kris Wartelle, who covers society events in Lafayette.
I hope the parade route is packed. I hope to see smiling faces that I've missed the past two years. Let's take advantage of this opportunity to reconnect. I'll try to throw you something.
Happy Mardi Gras, y'all.