The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
Here is a working list of Acadiana parades:
Feb. 10
Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade. Downtown Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, 10 am, downtown Lafayette
Krewe des Chiens. Downtown, Lafayette. noon, downtown Lafayette
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown to Cajun Field, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12
Courir de Mardi Gras – Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run. Vermilionville, 10 a.m.
Scott Mardi Gras Parade. Scott. 1 pm,
Feb. 17
Friday night "kickoff" parade, 6:30 p.m. This year it will celebrate Lafayette Parish's bicentennial.
Feb. 18
Youngsville Mardi Gras parade, 11 a.m.
Children's Parade, downtown Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade, downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 19
Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point. Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
Lafayette Queen's Parade, 6 p.m.
Feb. 21
Lafayette King's Parade, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, 1 p.m.
Lafayette Indpenedent Parade, 2:30 p.m.