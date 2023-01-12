The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
The Cajundome was packed with krewe members and guests celebrating all the excitement that is usually associated with the Rio ball. We were especially awed by this year’s King and Queen, Blane and Kathi Comeaux. The royal couple represented King Dom Pedro XVIII and Queen Isabel XVIII in gorgeous gold costumes, complete with golden tridents, as they reigned over the festivities.
If you didn’t think you were ready for Mardi Gras yet, Rio says think again. You’ve got us in the mood now Rio. Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez!