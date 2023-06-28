We have said it before, but the only thing hotter than Louisiana summers is the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio’s Summer Sambada. The event celebrates the krewe’s newly crowned King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabel. During this year’s Sambada, the krewe also presented the members of the new royal court. King Dom Pedro XIX Carl Rachal reveled in his new role, looking fabulous in a bright red jacket and sparkling crown. Queen Isabel XIX Christina Dayries also brought the heat in her gorgeous red-hot dress, sparkling crown, and bling to match. The festive party took place Saturday, June 24 at The Ballroom in Broussard. The honored tradition included the “Maracas Fabulosas” competition and the announcement of the new theme for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. The new theme is "I heart Rio." Well so do we, Rio. We heart you, as well. Congratulations to all the new royalty and members!
The Krewe of Rio’s 19th Annual Sambada sizzles in summer
Kris Wartelle
