Marie DesOrmeaux Centanni’s artichoke soup reflects her style — classy and versatile.
The cream-based soup can be served as a light main dish or as an introductory course to a more elaborate meal. With a little advanced preparation, it can be put together relatively quickly. Centanni whipped up the soup one evening after work as she taught me a few things about elevating this simple dish to an elegant experience.
With Centanni, there is always a touch of elegance involved. She once tailgated at a University of Louisiana at Lafayette football game with a full set of china — red and white patterned, of course. Her elegance goes deeper than her choice of dishware, though; it emanates from a poise and confidence she developed on her high school’s speech and debate team. This confidence led her to the world of local pageants which in turn brought her to the nation’s capital where she represented Louisiana as the 1997 Fur Queen of the Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival.
“On that visit, I developed a taste for the happening vibe in Washington, D.C., and the power of politics to make a positive change back home,” she recalled.
Inspired, she set out on a multi-staged career in which she has been a news journalist, press secretary for Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco and lobbyist. She now owns her own consulting firm and works as a strategic communications consultant. Her passion is getting people to care — and showing them how to take action whether it is to get a playground built at school or to encourage them to contact their local representative about current issues.
At the end of her workday, wearing a silky, bright green blouse and calmly tempering egg yolks in her kitchen, I would never have guessed she is managing several political campaigns, including her husband’s. Her relaxed demeanor as she whisked away was likely a result of having done most of the work of the recipe the day before, which is a beautiful thing about this soup. It can be made ahead, just to the point before adding the eggs and cream, then refrigerated until ready to complete and serve. Taking this two-day approach allows a less-harried finish with more time to relax and set the table.
The recipe, written in her mother’s looping script, is part of a collection of family favorites that is kept in a small recipe box hand-painted by artist Ellen Macomber with a vibrant image of Centanni’s childhood home in Abbeville. Centanni’s aunt, Charlotte Kaufman, enjoyed the soup regularly at Masson’s Restaurant Français, which was located in New Orleans near Lake Pontchartrain. Masson's' menu featured French cuisine with a nod to local Creole flavors, including items like Bayou Oysters en Brochette and Tiny Frog Legs Provençal. Masson’s opened in 1950 and was loved by locals for more than 40 years; it closed in the early 1990s. Centanni’s aunt was able to procure the recipe for the artichoke soup and has passed it around the family ever since.
Centanni sets a lovely table, often mixing her own china with items she has collected at estate sales as part of her side gig — Dish Ran Away With The Spoon — her Instagram business where she sells curated sets of china. She presented the artichoke soup beautifully in a double-handled Noritake cream soup bowl which is part of a green-themed set she is collecting for a client. With the addition of a small vase of hydrangea blossoms, a linen napkin and a cut glass wine goblet filled with chilled chardonnay, I felt like royalty.
Artichoke Soup
Serves 6. Recipe is from Masson’s Restaurant Français, formerly located in New Orleans (closed circa 1993).
3 tablespoons butter
½ cup green onions, chopped
1 bay leaf, optional
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 carrot, finely chopped
1-2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
1 quart chicken broth
1 (14-ounce) can sliced artichoke hearts, in water
1 cup heavy cream
2 egg yolks, beaten
1. In a heavy-bottomed soup pot, sauté the butter, green onions, bay leaf, celery, carrot and thyme.
2. Add the chicken broth and simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Add the artichoke hearts with their canning liquid and simmer 10 more minutes. Remove from fire. The soup may be refrigerated at this point.
4. The following order is important so as not to curdle the soup: Heat/reheat soup mixture, adding cream. Put a little hot soup mixture in the egg yolks in a small bowl and mix before adding egg yolks to the soup pot.
5. Salt to taste.