This Friday the market oaks area at Moncus Park will transform into a food truck hotspot in honor of National Food Truck Day.
The event will be a larger version of the park’s weekly Food Truck Fridays, with more vendors, longer hours, drinks and entertainment. The National Food Truck Day celebration will feature 14 local food trucks serving customers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., a staff-run bar and live music, said Moncus Park communications manager Mary Allie Hebert.
The staff-run bar, which will offer wine, beer and hard seltzers, will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and musician Ray Boudreaux will take the stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The bar will accept cash or cards, she said.
Hebert said there will be sweet and savory options, with a little something for everybody between vendors offering wings, burgers, Creole and Cajun classics, Mexican dishes, funnel cakes, frozen yogurt, coffee and a range of other offerings.
“I think the park is a place for all people and we want to make sure that our vendors represent all people and we’re supporting vendors from every area and different cultures,” the communications manager said.
The National Food Truck Day celebration is one of three extended-hours food truck events the park hosts during the spring, summer and fall each year. Hebert said the longer events grew out of requests from community members who couldn’t make the usual Friday lunchtime gatherings but wanted the chance to take advantage of the food trucks.
Hebert said it’s important to the park’s staff that residents feel they’re getting the most out of the nonprofit park.
Since beginning last spring, the food truck events have been popular. Between 300 and 500 people attend the weekly Friday food truck gatherings and around 2,000 come out for the larger extended hours events like Friday’s.
"It’s a great example of the community coming together,” Hebert said.
The Moncus Park staff is encouraging attendees to utilize the park’s parking lots and avoid parking in private neighboring lots on Friday. Hebert said the park is also seeking new food trucks to include in the rotation for their weekly events.