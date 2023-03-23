Ten area choreographers are already busy preparing for "Ten Tiny Dances," an unusual night of dance that spotlights 10 dances performed on a 4-foot by 4-foot stage at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, at Feed & Seed, 106 Grant St., in downtown Lafayette.
An experiment in confined space created by founder Mike Barber and others, "Ten Tiny Dances" was launched in Portland, Oregon, 21 years ago. The long-standing performance series is dedicated to fostering inventive dance/performance art and providing a performance experience for a diverse audience.
The Lafayette event is co-presented with Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, which also serves as the fiscal agent for the project.
Lafayette native Whitney Willis Hebert, a choreographer and dancer, was sparked to bring "Ten Tiny Dances" to Lafayette. She recognized the challenge that the concept of choreographing for a tiny stage would pose to Acadiana’s dance creators and began to build the event.
Willis Hebert pulled together nine other local choreographers for the program: Gina Aswell, Clare Cook, Gina Hanchey, Natalie Kojis, Paige Krause, Alex McBride, Riley McCallum, Leah Twilley and Theresa Wasiloski.
“For those who follow dance in our area, this group of creative individuals are recognized for their artistic skills and adventuresome spirits,” PASA Executive Director Jacqueline Lyle said. “Our organization is pleased to support this project, and all of us — including PASA’s board of directors — are anticipating 'Ten Tiny Dances.'"
“The choreographers have created their dances and rehearsals have begun,” Willis Hebert added. “We are all looking forward to these nights at The Feed & Seed. I am grateful for the enthusiasm and ingenuity of my dance colleagues.”
Willis Hebert has studied, performed and created dance for nearly 30 years. As the assistant director for Morgan Street Dance Company and artistic director for LA Dance Company, she is also a seasonal company member of Basin Arts. Her recent credits include co-creating, directing and choreographing the "A Date with Dance" series for LA Dance Company, directing and choreographing "THIRST" for the Acadiana Center for the Arts Residency@The Center, and performing in Basin Dance Collective’s "Sports Suites and Surface."
She has choreographed for the University of Louisiana’s State of La Danse and choreographed and performed for "Mother Of — Piano Reworks," at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.
Tickets are $20 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/ten-tiny-dances-tickets-507704326307.
For more information, call (337) 769-3231.