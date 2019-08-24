As if America weren’t divided enough, now there are Dog People and Cat People. One must vote dog or cat, never across the aisle, and the two parties tout their social media propaganda better than any Washington lobbyist.
Dog People rely on a trove of memes extolling the virtues of dogdom — loyalty, love and Rin Tin Tin devotion. Dogs are not capable of wrongdoing but that it’s spun into adorableness; Dog People push societal boundaries for public access and indeed are accorded special parks for their furry friends. Cujo is conveniently forgotten, and Old Yeller would never be put down today, because he’d be vaccinated against rabies, or policed up and his boy owner reported for felony animal cruelty.
Cats, on the other hand, have 300 million neurons in their cerebral cortex to dogs’ 120, making them less likely to care what humans want. Treated as gods in ancient times and considered good luck by sailors, they fell from grace during the Middle Ages, a penalty dearly paid by everyone who contracted bubonic plague. They’ve never fully recovered their public image and are negatively connected to women, as evidenced by the fact black cats are still paired with broomsticks and crones, and shelters must slash their adoption fees to place them. There are only “old cat ladies,” never “old dog ladies,” but it’s worth mentioning that while men are acculturated to prefer dogs, once a man goes cat, he’ll never go back.
No, a cat can’t drag you to safety, but it will body slam a rogue dog without hesitation. You’ll also notice it wasn’t the musical "Dogs" that ran for 18 years on Broadway.
And the Wright Brothers didn’t take flight at Puppy Hawk.
Tiaras
The Krewe of Xanadu made its formal announcements at an elegant City Club cocktail party. There were tiaras for days, but out-sparkling them all was Queen Xanadu XXX Cindy Cobb in a silvery number. Everyone was on the lookout for King Xanadu, keeping a low profile at Pour across the street, and at long last His Majesty did arrive. “I get to be triple X twice,” said “Handsome Sam” Landers, formerly King Triton XXX. Putting on the dog: Chuck and Lisa Boudreaux, Darrell Cobb, Jon Howell, ball captain Lori Landry, former captain Tina Derouen, and now King passé, Greg Saloom. By the way, you can credit Fete with Landers’ nickname, she gave it to him over a decade ago.
Bon Anniversaire
The Krewe of Bonaparte honored its namesake with a celebration of Napoleon’s birthday. Organized by Dan Hare, past Napoleons & Josephines packed the bar at La Fonda, including Clif and Marianne Lane, Keith Dronet, Melissa Bienvenu and more. The original Napoleon was born on Aug. 15, 1769, and is one of the most celebrated military leaders in history. The Krewe of Bonaparte pretty much celebrated itself, and as for this year’s royalty, we’re under orders not to let the cat out of the bag.
Martini Madness
Last but not least, Zea caught up to the pack with Absolut Paradise, a martini made with Absolut mango, peach, orange, pineapple and coconut liqueur with lemon juice, complete with umbrella. The staff was decked in leis and grass skirts in honor of the Healing House campaign. Everybody and their dog came, including Dianne Broussard, Matsie Lalonde, Bruce and Jane Sawvel, Mona Guyote and Belinda Burgess, who’ve made all the martini Tuesdays for forever, we’re told; City Bar’s Matt Trahan, as well as Angela Benedict, celebrating the big 5-0. Many Happy Returns, Angela.
New & Improved
Le Pavillon in Parc Lafayette hosted a lavish reception to highlight its restructuring. “Now we have a full catering staff and service staff, whereas we were farming that out before,” said Director of Operations James Lawrence, Jr. Chef Paul C. Gibson brought his A-game, as did Indulge pastry chefs Caroline Killingsworth and Demi Ortego, flowers by Rodney were stunning, and absorbing the ambience were Dr. Terry and Jan Cromwell, Angela Morrison, Special Events Director Hannah Trahan, Corporate Catering Manager Kendra DeVille and Fete favorites Ed and Elaine Abell. By the way, the steak pasta and wedding cake were superb; we wished we’d had a doggie bag.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.