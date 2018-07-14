America’s current difficulty is not so much with China but with china. It seems millennials and Generation X'ers are refusing to come to the table and deal with grandmother’s plates and demitasse cups. Her Wedgewood doesn’t suit their sofa-with-cellphone dining style, and parents lack the backbone to berate them.
In response to “my children don’t want the china” and to preserve the fabric of civilized society, interior designers are answering the call to arms with concepts that cleverly combine the old with the new.
Their advice? Don’t set the table like Downton Abbey. Pair those antique plates with funky flatware and zebra-print napkins, sort of a Grandmothers Gone Wild. Update your dishes as you would your wardrobe, accessorizing, accessorizing, accessorizing. Above all, use it every day, not just high feast days, and tell your children the story of the dishes. “Grandmother refused to sell her china during the Great Depression and said she’d rather starve. And she did,” is a good one.
It happens that I personally own enough china to outfit Scarlett O’Hara and the rest of Tara. Not only do I have my mother’s service for 12 but an equal set of my own and then some. My table is always set with my mother’s Bavarian porcelain, formal white and platinum-banded small plates atop larger World Market ones, bamboo mats, Pier One wineglasses and a set of Dennis Sipiorski pottery tumblers, each one graffito-inscribed around the bottom with a different message — “When your time is up” “Love you 'til I die” “Rain down on me” and “One fine day.”
It's a constant reminder to my daughter that I love her, but when my time is up, one fine day all these dishes will rain down on her.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Let’s Dance
The Krewe of Zeus met at the Petroleum Club for some Fourth of July fun. The theme of the dance was full-on, flag-waving red, white and blue. Bill Roza and Trey played, everyone stayed, and kicking it old school were Dolly Chachere, Bob Streng, Clara and James Reeves, Mildred Myers and longtime Fête favorite Doris Theall.
Plantation Tea
The fine china was out in spades at the Mouton Plantation for a Sunday afternoon tea. Hosted by Sylvia Perkins, the historic home spared no expense, two tables of every sort of Southern dainties, sweets and savories plus a tidbit about the tradition of tea. Looking lovely in their traditional attire were Andrea Conque, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Philosophy Department, young society swans Kim Edmiston and Sydney Bigelow, and grande dame Brenda Hargrave, who didn’t need a hat to command the room.
'Tini Tuesday
Chuy's threw its sombrero in the ring with "The Dreamy Margatini," a cocktail that purportedly lives up to its name. "I like it a lot," said bartender Codi Jensen, who's very particular about the crème fraiche on the rim. "It's like a push pop," said staffer Kim Brown. Chuy's is competing against Walk On's and its "Summer Brees," a watermelon, vodka and basil mix that really does taste like a picnic watermelon. Area restaurants will vie for Absolut Best Martini, a summerlong fundraising campaign to benefit Healing House and its services for grieving children.
Back in the Summer of '65
Don Allen, Ed Callender and Dr. Richard Howes celebrated the Fourth with a private reunion at Café Sydney Mae in Breaux Bridge. The three gentlemen attended Lafayette High, Class of '65, and located each other accidentally via social media after 50 years. It seems Allen, a veteran radio broadcaster; Howes, a pediatrician; and Callender, an engineer, weren't always as you see them now. Back in the day, Howes was an all-state hurdler and record holder for the school and district, Allen was the flag football quarterback and Callender the wide receiver. "He may have been short, but he wouldn't take anything off anyone," Allen said. "I'd have fought a fire hydrant," added Callender. There also was talk over beer and Teche Wellington of a '58 Chevy, cherry bombs and methane balloons, and that happily none of them were ever caught. Callender, who resides in Virginia, was in town visiting relatives.
This Trumps Everything
It appears POTUS paid a surprise visit to Windsor Court in New Orleans for some Independence Day fireworks. The photo, taken by Rob Robison and posted by Carol Trosclair, fooled more than a few, which should tell you something about social media. The rascal having some fun on the Fourth is in actuality Kim Veillon, of Lafayette, and that's not fake news.
Ici on parle francais
Louisiana Music Hall of Fame accordioniste Sheryl Cormier was among those gathered at La Cuisine de Maman for coffee, French toast and some conversation en francais. La Table Francaise has been in operation for several months and meets at Vermilionville regularly, one of many such groups springing up in Acadiana. "You could go to one twice a day," said member Marie Ducote. "There's a place to go if you want to learn French." Cormier taught the original lyrics to La Porte en Arriere plus other tunes, and needing no help with their French were John Sitting Bear, Steve Chandler and James and Lona Bourque, who have a conversation group of their own that meets on Verot School Road in south Lafayette.
Victoria Tea
The Krewe of Victoria held a formal tea to welcome new members at the home of Debbie Alleman, and the good china was out. It was all silver, crystal, pastel roses and scones tied with pink ribbon, salmon, caviar, petit fours, and we have it on good authority that a harpist played and David Bennett's strawberry finger sandwiches were a hit. Those who donned their hats and tea attire included Barbara Bloomer, Candy Kelly, Jeanie Domingue, Mary Romagosa and soon-to-be-relinquishing-her-crown Renee Borne.