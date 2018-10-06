Late September marked the autumnal equinox, so it’s official: Fall is here. And so another cycle of wildlife gardening draws to a close, and with it, a circle of life.
I will miss the Zen of it all, like the deep-throated frog that took up summer residence somewhere in my front bed, where the cardinals reared their broods and taught them to get their own food. There was something about that amphibian aria, pretty much like Mongolian throat singing, that put the other nightly noises to shame.
That time at twilight when I watched a pale snake at least a foot and a half long crawl silently underneath my car. (It’s not like "Snakes on a Plane." I checked. They can’t get into the passenger compartment.) The lizards, especially the males with their red throats — the only pick-up line they have — trying to find love before it’s too late.
Then there's the wasp that built her nest in the front gate. One day, I looked up and there she was, not a foot away from my face. Somehow, when her compound eye met my much simpler one, we reached an understanding. She didn’t so much as strafe me once the entire summer, and I’m through that gate all day, every day. The black and yellow swallowtail butterfly loved the native plants, likewise the hummingbird and bumblebees. If you build it, they will come.
My personal favorites were the dragonflies that hovered and sometimes landed on my chair unafraid, as if they knew me. Silent but joyful, they’re gentle insects and always seemed to understand the greeting, “Peace.”
Wasps clearly understand “Live or die, what’ll it be.”
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
VIP Preview Party
One unmistakable sign of fall, the Junior League’s Tinsel & Treasures shop-a-thon. It was rain, rain, go away for the kickoff VIP party, and the weather gods listened, allowing a cocktail crowd of elite guests first pick of the merchandise. Leaguers were out in force, simultaneously celebrating their 25th anniversary with memorabilia and more, while others got right down to the buying. Ushering in the pre-holiday hustle were League President Mary Courville, first Tinsel & Treasures Chairwoman Denise Giosa, legal eagle Roya Boustany, VIP loungers Kim Veillon and Marty Thibodeaux, pecan princesses Rachel Whittle and Connie Guidry, and Parish Ink’s Kaitlyn Romero, whose “Mais Bruh” T-shirt design is the best thing ever.
Fall Luncheon
Friends of the Humanities gathered at the Petroleum Club for their fall meeting and a bit of buffet. Florent Hardy Jr., state archivist and director of the Louisiana State Archives, drove from Baton Rouge to discourse on “Louisiana’s Historical Jewelry Box,” while members met on behalf of liberal arts education everywhere. “Our goal for spring and fall of 2019 is $30,000 for the humanities,” said Friends of the Humanities President Judy Kennedy. The “Jewel of Louisiana” centerpieces, courtesy of Ann Patin, were from her own collection, and jewels themselves were Kathy Hardy, Conny Hibbeler, Joyce Bonin and Ann Fadaol.
Maestro Circle
The Acadiana Symphony is back in full force with “In the Court of Passion,” its first fall presentation. VIPs celebrated the new season with pre-concert catering and wine upstairs at the Heymann Center, where the seasoned regulars gathered, including Executive Director Dana Baker, Bob and Judy Dunn, Anil Shah and Maestro Mariusz Smolij et famille. Fête regrets not being able to take Penny Edwards up on her invitation to stay, but we have it on good authority Carmina Burana was excellent.
C’mon, Rescue Me
The Bonefish Grill staged its first of what will be many “Ales for Adoptable Tails” events to benefit Animal Aid. Some 170 ticketed guests were treated to an al fresco buffet while bidding on a chance to win a week in Colorado, as tempting as the shelter dogs on parade (the cats stayed home.) “I did this for 10 years in Indianapolis,” said Bonefish managing partner Jeffrey Wright. “I thought, let’s do something grass-roots. We’re planning to do it yearly.” Wright donated his staff and the food so all proceeds could go to Animal Aid, and doing their bit for a better world were Geoff and Kathy Jones with their rescue Bella, Animal Aid exec Jeanine Foucher, good guy Bailey Lanier and Sadie the cocker spaniel — someone give that pretty girl a home, please.