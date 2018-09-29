Regardless of America’s fondness for football, lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., according to CBS News, and has tripled its popularity in the past decade. A favorite among the East Coast society set since the late 1800s, lacrosse originally was a staple at elite campuses such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale, with the first women’s team started at Bryn Mawr. The working class played hockey; society played lacrosse.
Now everybody plays it.
For those who are unaware, the team sport is played with a lacrosse stick and a ball. Players use the stick, which has a net, to carry, pass, catch and throw the ball into the goal. Naturally, the team with the most goals at the end wins. The game begins with a faceoff; the action is fast and men are allowed to body check. Women have only recently been given helmets to wear, prompting some to debate they’ll turn stick-wielding violent. The most prominent international competition is the World Lacrosse Championship, which the U.S. and Canada always win.
Lacrosse can trace its origins to the Iroquois, who inhabited what is now New York and Pennsylvania. The tribe possibly invented the game as early as a millennium ago, and missionaries later documented its play and dubbed it la crosse, or "the stick." Only there was no ball — rocks were used instead. A sort of symbolic warfare, supposedly anywhere from 100 men to ten times that many converged on a field, sticks and stones flew, and the matches lasted for days. It was entered into as if a battle, with the idea of bringing glory to one’s self.
Sort of like Congress.
Gubernatorial Gala
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's new Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center was dedicated amid pomp and circumstance at Le Pavillion. The early VIP reception found Blanco et famille at a formal photo shoot, while guests enjoyed Champagne and wine at the door, among them university President E.J. Savoie, Michael and Pilar Eble, and Bo and Jerry Ramsay. A slew of politicos later took the podium, including former Sens. John Breaux and Mary Landrieu, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the great lady herself and Fête favorite Gov. John Bel Edwards, always an officer and a gentleman. The Blanco Center will be located in the Dupre Library and will house her political papers, provide ethics training and serve as a legacy for women in politics.
Architecture Lecture
Ursula Emery, A. Hays Town professor of architecture at LSU, gave a lecture on art, architecture and its transition through time at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum. An academic crowd turned out despite other hump day events, and breathing that rarefied air were museum curator Ben Hickey and arts aficionado Estela Brewer. What we loved: the television cameraman’s description of the darkened venue. “I have a way with words,” he said. Emery was recently named one of ArchDaily's Most Innovative Practitioners.
Zydeco Party
Late for their own party were the tennis players in the John Breaux Tennis Classic, because of a weather delay that kept them on the courts past quitting time. "Our guys did well," said Irvin David. "Arthur Libaud lost in three sets, but there were some great matches. We upset the No. 1 seed from LSU." Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys got the party started just the same, and showing their support were Karin David and Salah and Denise Mansour. City Club provided a winning team of its own — the pinot noire and bread pudding were superb.
Boot Scootin' Boogie
The Friends of Music held their Boots, Bayous and Blues fundraiser at, where else, The Warehouse. There was Champagne tailgating outside while inside, UL-Lafayette's own student Cajun music ensemble performed as guests perused a silent auction. Chaired by Ande Hakeman for the benefit of the university's School of Music, coming through la porte en arriere were Carolyn French with the "it" purse, Shawn Roy and friends Sally Burdette and David Bennett, who couldn't decide between bidding on the limo ride or Drew Brees. Ladies, you can Uber to Abbeville, do the Drew.
Great Futures
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana met at The Madison for a fundraiser and wine-tasting extravaganza, courtesy of Platinum Sponsor Cox Media and Republic Distributors. There were kids galore up past their bedtime, shaking hands with guests and acting as doormen, hand-painted wineglasses for sale and general goodwill everywhere. "The roses are especially good," said Republican's Tommy Talbot, and looking especially good were Amanda McMath and Kristin Carbo in their elegant black dresses. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs character and career development programs.